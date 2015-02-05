(Adds details of past shutdowns, comment from port official)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 4 The chief labor negotiator
for shippers and terminal operators at 29 U.S. West Coast ports
raised the ante in contract talks with the dockworkers' union on
Wednesday, warning that ports plagued by chronic cargo slowdowns
were days away from complete gridlock.
But union officials downplayed the potential for shutdowns,
suggesting management was exaggerating a crisis as a late-hour
negotiation ploy, and countered that the two sides were already
close to a settlement.
The contract talks, joined in recent weeks by a federal
mediator, have coincided with protracted cargo backups hampering
freight traffic through waterfronts handling nearly half of U.S.
maritime trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia.
The companies have repeatedly accused the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union, which represents 20,000
dockworkers, of deliberately orchestrating work slowdowns at the
ports to gain leverage at the bargaining table.
The union has denied this and faulted the carriers
themselves for the congestion, citing numerous changes in
shipping practices singled out by port authorities as
contributing factors.
A settlement was thought to be at hand last week after
nearly nine months of talks following a breakthrough agreement
on a key point of contention: maintenance and control of freight
chassis used to haul cargo from ports to warehouses. In August,
the parties announced a deal on healthcare benefits.
But James McKenna, chief executive of the companies'
bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association, said on
Wednesday the two sides remained at odds on several issues,
including wages, pensions and arbitration to settle contract
disputes.
At the same time, he said, worsening slowdowns in cargo
traffic through the ports, with freighters stacking up at anchor
waiting to be unloaded, had pushed the system to "the brink of
collapse."
While insisting the companies had no intention of declaring
a worker lockout, a scenario that could ultimately trigger
federal intervention, he said ports were becoming so gridlocked
that operations could effectively be shut down in the next five
to 10 days.
"That will entail either us not calling for labor, because
there is no point in having it, or labor going on strike," he
told reporters during a telephone conference call.
Union president Robert McEllrath accused management of
posturing. "This is the second time in recent memory that the
employers have threatened to close ports at the final stages of
negotiation," he said in a statement. The union, he added, has
not gone on strike over its coast longshore contract since 1971.
The last time dockworkers' contract negotiations led to a
shutdown of the West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies
imposed a lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court
order sought by President George W. Bush.
McEllrath said the parties were very close to a final accord
and the union had dropped most of its remaining issues to help
reach a settlement, leaving just a few that "can be easily
resolved."
McKenna, however, accused the union of obstinacy in the face
of what he called a very generous management proposal that
includes a 14 percent base wage hike over five years, higher
maximum pension benefits and an increased pay guarantee to 40
hours a week.
Nevertheless, he said, talks were continuing and "hopefully
we'll find a way forward," McKenna said.
Wednesday's exchange marked the latest round in an
escalating war of words between the union and management blaming
each other for cargo slowdowns that began in October.
The congestion has been most pronounced at Los Angeles and
Long Beach, the nation's two busiest shipping hubs. Over the
past two days, port authorities there reported more than 20
freighters left idled at anchor, waiting for berths to open up.
L.A. port spokesman Phillip Sanfield called the levels of
congestion unprecedented, and said it would take weeks to clear
the cargo backlog once operations returned to normal.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Clarence Fernandez)