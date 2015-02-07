(Adds statement from National Retail Federation; update on
freighter backups in California)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 6 The loading and unloading of
freighters will be suspended at all 29 U.S. West Coast ports
this weekend, shipping companies said on Friday, citing chronic
cargo backups that the shippers and dockworkers union have
blamed on each other during months of labor tensions.
But terminal yard, rail and gate operations at the ports,
handling nearly half of U.S. maritime trade and over 70 percent
of imports from Asia, will go on at the discretion of terminal
managers through Saturday and Sunday, the Pacific Maritime
Association said.
The announcement added to the discord surrounding
negotiations of a new labor contract for 20,000 dockworkers,
represented by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union,
that have dragged on for nearly nine months.
"In light of ongoing union slowdowns up and down the coast
which have brought the ports almost to a standstill, PMA member
companies finally have concluded that they will no longer
continue to pay workers premium pay for diminished
productivity," the association said in a brief statement.
It said vessel loading and unloading operations were
scheduled to resume on Monday, while yard operations - moving
unloaded cargo containers for truck and rail delivery to
customers - would continue at terminal operators' discretion.
The union, insisting the parties were near a settlement in
the federally mediated talks, branded the shippers' move
another act of public posturing that distracted from
negotiations.
Two days earlier, the PMA's chief executive, James McKenna,
warned that ports plagued by worsening cargo congestion were
nearing the point of complete gridlock.
The companies have repeatedly accused the union of
orchestrating work slowdowns to gain leverage in negotiations
that have dragged on for nine months
The union denies this and has faulted the carriers for the
congestion, citing numerous changes in shipping practices as
contributing factors.
"Closing down the ports over the weekend is a crazy way to
do business because it's hurting customers and adding to the
already serious congestion crisis that the industry has
created," union spokesman Craig Merrilees said. "We can't afford
to be distracted by gimmicks and games."
Crippling backups that began at the ports in October have
rippled through the U.S. commercial supply chain, disrupting
shipments of a wide range of goods affecting agriculture,
manufacturing, transportation and retail.
The congestion has been most pronounced at the ports of Los
Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two busiest cargo container
hubs, where more than 20 freighters have been left idled at
anchor each of the past few days, waiting for berths to open.
The National Retail Federation urged the parties on Friday
to cease the "escalating rhetoric, the threats, the dueling
press releases" in order to find common ground.
The last time dockworkers' contract negotiations led to a
full shutdown of the West Coast ports was in 2002, when the
companies imposed a lockout that was lifted 10 days later under
a court order sought by President George W. Bush.
Then as now, the companies accused the unions of instigating
work slowdowns, and the union blamed management.
The PMA has estimated that the 2002 lockout caused $15.6
billion in economic losses. When it ended, some 200 freighters
were waiting at anchor to be unloaded.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ken Wills)