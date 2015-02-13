By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 13 Clogged ports along the U.S.
West Coast reopened to cargo vessels on Friday after a daylong
closure, but shippers planned to re-impose a partial shutdown
through the holiday weekend barring a settlement in stalled
labor talks with the dockworkers union.
The shipping companies and terminal operators planned to
halt loading and unloading of container ships again starting
Friday night and keep the suspension in place through Monday,
the Presidents Day holiday, unless contract negotiators clinch a
breakthrough deal.
Negotiators for the International Longshore and Warehouse
Union, representing 20,000 dockworkers, met at union
headquarters in San Francisco on Thursday with officials from
management's bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association,
for the first face-to-face talks in nearly a week.
But the session, presided over by a federal mediator, ended
with no agreement reached. It was not immediately clear whether
the parties would resume direct negotiations on Friday.
The PMA has said the talks, which have dragged on for nine
months, hit a snag over a new demand by the union for changes in
the system of binding arbitration of contract disputes.
In the meantime, inbound cargo vessels continued to stack up
at anchor, with 27 freighters left idle on Friday morning
waiting for a berth outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach, the nation's two busiest cargo hubs.
The numbers are likely to grow by the end of the weekend as
additional vessels arrive from Asia with no place to park at the
docks.
EXPORT-IMPORT CRUNCH
The 29 affected ports handle nearly half of all U.S.
maritime trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia.
Severe congestion at those harbors has rippled through the U.S.
commercial supply chain, disrupting deliveries of a wide range
of goods, from agricultural produce to housewares and apparel.
Farmers have been especially hard hit, with port disruptions
posing a major barrier to perishable goods headed to overseas
markets and export losses estimated to be running at hundreds of
millions of dollars a day.
The shippers first suspended vessel operations at the ports
for two days last weekend, and suspended operations again on
Thursday.
Citing months of chronic slowdowns in freight traffic they
blame the union for instigating, the shipping companies said
they were unwilling to pay union workers higher holiday and
weekend wages while productivity declines and the cargo backlogs
grow.
Union officials said the shippers were engaged in
brinkmanship, using the partial shutdown to exaggerate the
magnitude of the crisis as a pressure tactic.
The West Coast ports were not left entirely dormant,
however. The companies said work will continue in the dockyards,
rail yards and terminal gates as they seek to clear some of the
cargo containers already stacked up on the waterfronts.
The PMA has warned that conditions at the ports have become
so congested that they are at the brink of total gridlock.
The companies have accused the union of orchestrating work
slowdowns since October to gain leverage in negotiations, while
the union has faulted changes in shipping practices instituted
by the carriers themselves for the worsening backlogs.
The longshore workers have been without a contract since
July.
The last time contract talks led to a full shutdown of the
West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies imposed a
lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court order sought
by President George W. Bush, invoking the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
The shipping industry has estimated the 2002 lockout caused
$15.6 billion in economic losses. When it ended, some 200
freighters were waiting at anchor up and down the coast.
The retail and manufacturing industries have projected that
a full, extended shutdown of the ports now could cost the U.S.
economy some $2 billion a day.
(By Steve Gorman; Editing by Chris Reese)