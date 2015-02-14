(Partial shutdown of ports resumes)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 13 Clogged ports along the U.S.
West Coast were closed to cargo freighters for the third time in
a week on Friday night, and shippers vowed to keep a partial
shutdown in effect through Monday barring a settlement in labor
talks with the dockworkers' union.
The latest halt in loading and unloading of container ships
at the 29 ports came as contract talks between union negotiators
and management's bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime
Association, appeared to reach a critical juncture.
The federal mediator who has sought for weeks to broker a
deal called on Friday for a 48-hour news blackout after meeting
with both parties together, and then separately, union and
management representatives told Reuters.
The two sides said they would abide by the mediator's
request. The development followed a bargaining session on
Thursday, the parties' first face-to-face meeting in nearly a
week, that failed to produce an accord.
The PMA has said the talks, which have dragged on for nine
months, hit a new snag over a demand by the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union for changes in the system of
binding arbitration of contract disputes.
The 20,000 dockworkers represented by the union have been
without a contract since July.
In the meantime, inbound cargo vessels continued to stack up
at anchor, with 27 freighters left idle on Friday morning
waiting for a berth outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long
Beach, the nation's two busiest cargo hubs.
The numbers are likely to grow by the end of the weekend as
additional vessels arrive from Asia with no place to park at the
docks.
The West Coast ports were not left entirely dormant. The
companies said work will continue in the dockyards, rail yards
and terminal gates as they seek to clear some of the cargo
containers already stacked up on the waterfronts.
EXPORT-IMPORT CRUNCH
The affected ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia. Disruptions
at those harbors have rippled through the U.S. commercial supply
chain, slowing deliveries of a wide range of goods, from
agricultural produce to housewares and apparel.
Farmers have been especially hard hit, with port disruptions
posing a major barrier to perishable goods headed to overseas
markets and export losses estimated to be running at hundreds of
millions of dollars a day.
The shippers first suspended vessel operations at the ports
for two days last weekend, and suspended operations again on
Thursday, a union holiday. Port operations resumed in full for
one eight-hour shift on Friday before the loading and unloading
container ships was halted again.
Citing months of chronic congestion in freight traffic, the
shipping companies said they were unwilling to pay union workers
higher holiday and weekend wages while productivity declines and
cargo backups reach the point of near gridlock.
The companies accuse the union of orchestrating work
slowdowns since October to gain leverage in negotiations, while
the union has faulted changes in shipping practices instituted
by the carriers themselves for causing worsening backlogs.
Union officials also say the shippers are engaging in
brinkmanship, using the partial shutdown to exaggerate the
magnitude of the crisis as a pressure tactic.
The last time longshore contract talks led to a full
shutdown of the West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies
imposed a lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court
order sought by President George W. Bush, invoking the 1947
Taft-Hartley Act.
The shipping industry has estimated the 2002 lockout caused
$15.6 billion in economic losses. When it ended, some 200
freighters were waiting at anchor up and down the coast.
The retail and manufacturing industries have projected that
a full, extended shutdown of the ports now could cost the U.S.
economy some $2 billion a day.
