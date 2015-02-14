(Changes slug, incorporates material from earlier story)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES Feb 14 U.S. Labor Secretary Tom
Perez will travel to California to help broker an agreement
between shipping companies and dockworkers in a dispute that has
led to a partial shutdown of ports along the U.S. West Coast,
the White House said on Saturday.
The move by the Obama administration came after shippers
vowed to prevent the loading and unloading of freight through
Monday from container ships at the 29 ports, barring a
settlement in talks with the dockworkers' union.
The shipping companies said they were unwilling to pay union
workers higher wages for weekend shifts and the Presidents Day
holiday on Monday while productivity declines and cargo backups
reach the point of near gridlock, after months of chronic
congestion in freight traffic.
The impact of the dispute has rippled through the U.S.
commercial supply chain, slowing deliveries of a wide range of
goods, from agricultural produce to housewares and apparel.
"The negotiations over the functioning of the West Coast
ports have been taking place for months with the administration
urging the parties to resolve their differences," White House
spokesman Eric Schultz said.
"Out of concern for the economic consequences of further
delay, the president has directed his Secretary of Labor Tom
Perez to travel to California to meet with the parties to urge
them to resolve their dispute quickly at the bargaining table."
Perez has been in contact with the parties and will keep the
president updated, he said.
On Friday, negotiators for the union representing 20,000
dockworkers at the ports and management's bargaining agent, the
Pacific Maritime Association, agreed to a federal mediator's
request for a 48-hour news blackout. The two sides held a
bargaining session on Thursday that marked their first
face-to-face meeting in nearly a week.
The association has said the talks hit a new snag over a
demand by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union for
changes in the system of binding arbitration in contract
disputes.
Retailers had long pressed President Barack Obama to
intervene in the dispute. In a statement, a National Retail
Federation official welcomed the White House announcement.
"The slowdowns, congestion and suspensions at the West Coast
ports need to end now," said the statement from Jonathan Gold,
the federation's vice president for supply chain.
By Saturday morning, 32 freighters were waiting to dock at
the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, which are
the nation's two busiest cargo hubs, said Lee Peterson, a
spokesman for the port of Long Beach.
Shippers first suspended vessel operations at the ports for
two days last weekend and again on Thursday, a union holiday.
Port operations resumed in full for one eight-hour shift on
Friday before the loading and unloading of container ships was
halted again.
The West Coast ports were not left entirely dormant. The
companies said work continues in the dockyards, rail yards and
terminal gates as they seek to clear some of the cargo
containers already stacked up on the waterfronts.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in San Francisco; Editing
by Frances Kerry, Clelia Oziel and Gunna Dickson)