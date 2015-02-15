By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 15 Growing numbers of
freighters were backed up around the United States' two busiest
cargo hubs on Sunday due to a dispute between shipping companies
and dock workers that has led to a partial shutdown of ports
along the West Coast.
With cargo delays rippling through the U.S. economy,
President Barack Obama on Saturday dispatched
U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez to California to help broker an
agreement.
By Sunday morning, 34 container ships, tankers and other
cargo vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles
and Long Beach, California, up from 32 on Saturday, said Lee
Peterson, a spokesman for the port of Long Beach.
Cargo ships waiting at anchor and unable to load their goods
were visible from highways and beaches for miles along the
coast, an unusual spectacle, he said.
Those delays have slowed deliveries of a wide range of
goods, from agricultural produce to house wares and apparel,
leading retailers to pressure Obama to intervene to resolve the
dispute.
The Obama administration's move to send Perez came after
shippers vowed to prevent the loading and unloading of freight
through Monday from container ships at the 29 ports, barring a
settlement in talks with the dock workers' union.
The shipping companies said they were unwilling to pay union
workers higher wages for weekend shifts and the Presidents' Day
holiday on Monday while productivity declines and cargo backups
reach the point of near gridlock, after months of chronic
congestion in freight traffic.
The Department of Labor did not respond to a request for
comment about when Perez would meet with the union and
representatives of the shipping companies.
On Friday, negotiators for the union representing 20,000
dock workers at the ports and management's bargaining agent, the
Pacific Maritime Association, agreed to a federal mediator's
request for a 48-hour news blackout. The two sides held a
bargaining session on Thursday that marked their first
face-to-face meeting in nearly a week.
