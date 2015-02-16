By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 A partial shutdown of 29
U.S. West Coast ports stretched into a third day on Monday ahead
of the U.S. labor secretary's scheduled arrival in San Francisco
to try to broker a settlement ending months of disruptions on
the cargo-clogged docks.
President Barack Obama, under pressure to weigh in on a
labor dispute that has rippled through the U.S. commercial
supply chain and beyond, said on Saturday he would dispatch
Labor Secretary Tom Perez to meet with the two sides in the
conflict.
A spokeswoman said the labor secretary was due to arrive in
San Francisco on Tuesday to join in talks between the shipping
companies and the union representing 20,000 dockworkers.
The secretary's spokeswoman, Xochitl Hinojosa, declined to
detail his itinerary or his meetings schedule. The White House
said last week that Perez had already been in contact with the
parties and would keep Obama informed.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the
shipping companies' bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime
Association, have said nothing about the status of the talks
since they agreed on Friday to honor a news blackout requested
by a federal mediator.
The PMA previously said the talks, which have dragged on for
nine months, hit a new snag over a union demand for changes in
the system of binding arbitration of contract disputes. The
union has insisted the two sides are near an accord.
Inbound cargo vessels continued to stack up at anchor, with
34 freighters idled on Monday morning waiting for a berth
outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's
two busiest cargo hubs.
Loading and unloading of cargo vessels at all 29 West Coast
ports have been halted since Friday night and were not set to
resume until Tuesday morning. Vessel operations were likewise
suspended last weekend, and again on Thursday.
But the ports were not left entirely dormant. The companies
said work had continued in the dockyards, rail yards and
terminal gates as they seek to clear some of the backlogged
cargo containers stacked up on the waterfronts.
DOMINO EFFECT
The affected ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia. A domino
effect has rippled across much of the U.S. economic landscape,
affecting agriculture, manufacturing, retail and transportation.
California farmers have been especially hard hit, with port
disruptions posing a major barrier to perishable goods headed to
overseas markets and export losses estimated to be running at
hundreds of millions of dollars a day.
Asian exporters faced rising shipping rates and some have
been forced to reroute their goods by more costly air freight.
One automaker, Japan's Honda Motor Co, said on Sunday
it would slow production for a week at plants in Ohio, Indiana
and the Canadian province of Ontario, because of port-related
delays in parts shipments to those factories.
The shippers have said they were curtailing port operations
because they were no longer willing to pay union workers premium
overnight, holiday and weekend wages during work slowdowns the
companies have accused the union of orchestrating.
The union has faulted changes in shipping practices
instituted by the carriers themselves for causing worsening
backlogs. Union officials also say the shippers are engaging in
brinkmanship, using the partial shutdown to exaggerate the
magnitude of the crisis as a pressure tactic.
The last time contract talks led to a full shutdown of the
West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies imposed a
lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court order sought
by President George W. Bush.
The shipping industry has estimated the 2002 lockout caused
$15.6 billion in economic losses. The retail and manufacturing
industries have projected that a full, extended shutdown of the
ports now could cost the U.S. economy some $2 billion a day.
(Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles;
Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Rancho, Mirage, Calif.;
Editing by Peter Cooney)