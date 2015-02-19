By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 19 The U.S. labor secretary
engaged in a third straight day of talks with shipping
executives and union leaders for dockworkers on Thursday seeking
to settle a contract dispute that has led to months of
disruptions at the 29 ports along the West Coast.
Labor Secretary Tom Perez joined the talks in San Francisco
at the behest of President Barack Obama, who has come under
growing political pressure to intervene in a conflict that has
reverberated through the trans-Pacific commercial supply chain
and could, by some estimates, cost the U.S. economy billions of
dollars.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union,
representing 20,000 dockworkers, has been locked in negotiations
for nine months with the bargaining agent for shippers and
terminal operators, the Pacific Maritime Association.
Labor-management tensions stemming from the talks have
played out in worsening cargo congestion that has slowed freight
traffic since October at the ports, which handle nearly half of
all U.S. maritime trade and more than 70 percent of the
country's imports from Asia.
More recently, the shipping companies have sharply curtailed
operations at the marine terminals, suspending the loading and
unloading of cargo vessels for night shifts, holidays and
weekends at the five busiest ports.
Work has been allowed to continue around the clock in the
dockyards, rail yards and terminal gates for most of the
harbors. Some smaller ports remained open to nighttime vessel
operations as well.
But on Thursday, all marine terminal operations came to a
halt for the day at the port of Oakland, California, after the
local chapter of the ILWU chose to hold its monthly "work stop"
membership meeting during the day, port and union officials
said.
Such sessions have traditionally been held at night,
avoiding a conflict with the busy daytime shift. But because the
PMA has already ceased nighttime vessel operations at Oakland
and other major ports for the time being, Oakland will end up
effectively closed to freighter traffic for 24 hours, the port
said.
Port spokesman Mike Zampa said 27 vessels were sitting idle
waiting to be loaded or unloaded on Thursday - 12 of them at the
docks and 15 more at anchor.
ARBITRATORS AT ISSUE
The union and shipping companies each accuse the other side
of instigating such disruptions to gain leverage in the contract
talks, which appeared to hit a roadblock in the last two weeks.
Sources familiar with the situation say the chief point of
contention is a union demand for changes in the system of
submitting workplace disputes during the life of a contract to
binding arbitration.
The PMA has said publicly that the union wants to give each
side the right to unilaterally remove any of the four West Coast
arbitrators at the end of each contract period. The companies
said that is because the current arbitrators ruled against the
union in 85 percent of labor disputes during the last contract
that involved allegations of union work stoppages or slowdowns.
Sources told Reuters that the changes sought by the union
are driven primarily by the ILWU's desire to get rid of one
arbitrator in particular.
The companies, however, say they are hesitant to accept any
changes they feel would expose the arbitrators to intimidation
or undermine their independence.
The last time contract talks led to a full shutdown of the
West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies imposed a
lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court order sought
by President George W. Bush under the 1947 Taft-Hartley Act.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Krista
Hughes in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)