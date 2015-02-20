(Adds comments from Los Angeles mayor about possibly moving
talks to Washington)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 The U.S. labor secretary
kicked off a fourth straight day of intensifying talks with
shipping executives and union leaders for dockworkers on Friday,
aiming to settle a contract dispute that has led to months of
disruptions at 29 West Coast ports.
U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez first joined the talks in San
Francisco on Tuesday at the behest of President Barack Obama,
who has come under growing political pressure to intervene in a
conflict that has rippled through the trans-Pacific commercial
supply chain and could cost the U.S. economy billions of
dollars.
On Thursday, according to big-city mayors briefed by Perez,
the labor secretary suggested the Obama administration intended
to invite leaders from both sides to Washington next week to
continue the talks if a deal were not clinched on Friday.
Bargaining, said to have bogged down earlier this week over
the issue of binding arbitration, resumed on Friday after Perez
met in the morning with the principals, then exited the talks,
according to one source close to the situation. But the
secretary promised to remain in touch, the source said.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union has been
locked in negotiations for nine months with the bargaining agent
for shippers and terminal operators, the Pacific Maritime
Association. The union's 20,000 members have been without a
contract since July.
Tensions arising from the talks have played out in worsening
cargo congestion that has severely slowed freight traffic at
ports that handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime trade and
more than 70 percent of imports from Asia.
More recently, the shipping companies have sharply curtailed
operations at the marine terminals, suspending loading and
unloading of cargo vessels for night shifts, holidays and
weekends at the five busiest ports.
Work has been allowed to continue around the clock in the
dockyards, rail yards and terminal gates for most of the
harbors, and some smaller ports remained open to nighttime
vessel operations as well.
DOMINO EFFECTS
Still, the disruptions have reverberated throughout the U.S.
economy, extending to agriculture, manufacturing, retail and
transportation.
Cargo loads that would normally take a few days to clear the
ports have been facing lag times of two weeks or more as dozens
of inbound freighters stack up along the coast, waiting for
berths to open.
A longer-term concern has been that U.S. export business
lost to other countries and ports may not return once the West
Coast dock worker crisis ends.
Port officials have said it will take many weeks to clear
the immediate backlog of cargo containers piled up on the docks
once a settlement is reached, and several months for freight
traffic to return to a normal rhythm.
Mayors Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles and Libby Schaaf of
Oakland, California, said Perez on Thursday raised the prospect
of calling the parties to the nation's capital next week to
continue the negotiations there if they failed to reach a
settlement soon.
"We're hoping we get a breakthrough today. If not,
everybody's headed to the White House on Tuesday," Garcetti told
reporters on Friday morning.
His city encompasses the nation's busiest container port and
lies adjacent to the No. 2 port of Long Beach, which along with
Oakland and the Puget Sound ports of Seattle and Tacoma have
borne the brunt of disruptions.
Sources close to the talks said the chief remaining sticking
point has been a union demand for changes in the system of
submitting workplace disputes under the contract to binding
arbitration.
The Pacific Maritime Association has said the union wants
the right to unilaterally remove any of the four West Coast
arbitrators at the end of each contract period, a move the
companies fear could leave arbitrators vulnerable to
intimidation.
The last time longshore contract talks led to a full
shutdown of the West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies
imposed a lockout that was lifted 10 days later through a court
order sought by President George W. Bush under the 1947
Taft-Hartley Act.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Additional reporting by Sarah McBride
in San Francisco; Writing and additional reporting by Steve
Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa
Shumaker)