By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 20 A group of shipping
companies and a powerful dockworkers union clinched a tentative
labor deal on Friday after nine months of negotiations, settling
a dispute that disrupted the flow of cargo through 29 U.S. West
Coast ports and snarled trans-Pacific maritime trade with Asia.
The settlement, confirmed in a joint statement by the two
sides, was reached three days after U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas
Perez arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday to broker a deal with
the help of a federal mediator who had joined in the talks six
weeks earlier.
The White House called the deal "a huge relief" for the
economy, businesses and workers.
President Barack Obama urged the parties "to work together
to clear out the backlogs and congestion in the West Coast ports
as they finalize their agreement," the White House said in a
statement.
The 20,000 dockworkers covered by the tentative five-year
labor accord have been without a contract since July.
Tensions arising from the talks have played out since last
fall in chronic cargo backups that have increasingly slowed
freight traffic at the ports, which handle nearly half of all
U.S. maritime trade and more than 70 percent of the nation's
imports from Asia.
More recently, the shipping companies have sharply curtailed
operations at the marine terminals, suspending loading and
unloading of cargo vessels for night shifts, holidays and
weekends at the five busiest ports.
Perez said that as part of Friday's accord, the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the shippers'
bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association, agreed to
fully restore all port operations starting Saturday evening.
Perez was sent to California on Tuesday as an emissary for
Obama, who had come under mounting political pressure to
intervene in a conflict that by some estimates could have ended
up costing the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
ALMOST SUMMONED TO WASHINGTON?
Perez said he told the union and management negotiators:
"You have an obligation to resolve this matter quickly because
too many people and businesses are suffering."
In a conference call with reporters following the agreement,
Perez said he also had put leaders from both sides on notice
that unless they came to terms swiftly they would be "summoned
to Washington to continue their negotiations at the White
House."
The principal sticking point when he first joined the talks,
Perez said, was the arbitration system for resolving workplace
disputes under the contract. He did not disclose how that
impasse was overcome but said the parties agreed to changes that
would improve the system while "ensuring fairness to both sides.
Perez, who had been joined at times this week by U.S.
Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and Los Angeles Mayor Eric
Garcetti, exited the talks Friday morning after meeting one last
time with both sides.
Announcement of an agreement came hours later. The deal is
subject to ratification by the union rank-and-file and the
individual shipping lines and terminal operators that make up
the PMA. No details of the terms were immediately revealed.
Disruptions at the ports, blamed by each side on the other
as pressure tactics, have reverberated throughout the U.S.
economy, extending to agriculture, manufacturing, retail and
transportation.
Cargo loads that would normally take a few days to clear the
ports have faced lag times of two weeks or more as dozens of
inbound freighters stacked up at anchor along the coast, waiting
for berths to open.
RIPPLE EFFECTS
California farmers were especially hard hit, with port
disruptions posing a major barrier to perishable goods headed to
overseas markets and export losses estimated to be running at
hundreds of millions of dollars a week.
One automaker, Japan's Honda Motor Co, said on
Sunday it would slow production for a week at three North
American plants due to delays in parts shipments from Asia.
Other car manufacturers said they were switching to higher-cost
air freight to minimize delivery slowdowns.
A longer-term concern has been that U.S. export business
lost to other countries and ports may not return once the West
Coast dock worker crisis ends.
Port officials have said it would take six to eight weeks to
clear the immediate backlog of cargo containers piled up on the
docks and several months for freight traffic to return to a
normal rhythm once the dispute was settled.
Besides work slowdowns the companies accused the union of
staging to gain bargaining leverage, and the curtailed
operations the union said were designed to squeeze its members,
the West Coast waterfront still faces a range of systemic
problems cited by port authorities as factors in the backups.
One of those is the recent advent of super-sized freighters
that have been inundating the ports with higher volumes of cargo
all at once, as well as railway delays and a shortage of
truckers serving some of the harbors.
Still, the settlement averted a worst-case scenario of the
labor dispute devolving into a full-scale, extended shutdown of
the ports, which the retail and manufacturing industries have
projected could cost the U.S. economy some $2 billion a day.
The last time contract talks led to a complete closure of
the West Coast ports was in 2002, when the companies imposed a
lockout that was lifted 10 days later under a court order sought
by President George W. Bush.
The shipping industry has estimated the 2002 lockout caused
$15.6 billion in economic losses.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Sarah McBride in San
Francisco and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by James
Dalgleish, Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)