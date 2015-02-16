(Adds background on dispute)
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 16 U.S. Labor
Secretary Tom Perez will travel to San Francisco on Tuesday to
meet with both sides in a dispute between shipping companies and
dock workers that has led to a partial shutdown of ports along
the U.S. West Coast, his spokeswoman said on Monday.
President Barack Obama, who is on a golf vacation in
California, asked Perez to come to the state to try to broker an
agreement on a new contract between dock workers and the group
representing shippers and terminal operators.
Ports along the coast, which between them handle nearly half
of all U.S. maritime trade and more than 70 percent of imports
from Asia, have been experiencing severe delays since October.
Perez's spokeswoman, Xochitl Hinojosa, did not give
additional details about the secretary's schedule.
U.S. officials have said previously that Perez will urge
both sides to resolve their dispute quickly and at the
bargaining table.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Andrea Ricci)