SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 Shipping companies and
terminal operators reached a tentative deal on Friday with the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union on a new contract
for 20,000 dockworkers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports, capping
months of contentious labor talks, a source close to the
negotiations told Reuters.
The deal, reached after the U.S. labor secretary joined in
the bargaining, settles a dispute that has led to chronic cargo
backups hampering dockyards that handle nearly half of U.S.
maritime trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Additional reporting and writing by
Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)