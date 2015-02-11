LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Shipping lines plan a
partial four-day shutdown of U.S. West Coast ports, starting on
Thursday, amid stalled labor talks between the companies and the
union representing 20,000 dockworkers, the companies said on
Wednesday.
Loading and unloading of cargo vessels at the 29 ports will
be suspended anew, as they were last weekend, on Thursday and
again on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, a spokesman for the
companies' bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association
said.
The PMA said, however, that work would continue in the
terminal yards during those days for clearing cargo containers
stacked up at the ports, which handle nearly half all of all
U.S. maritime trade and more than 70 percent of Asian imports.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston)