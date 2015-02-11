(Adds background on slowdowns, contract talks; comments from
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Shipping lines are planning
a partial four-day shutdown of U.S. West Coast ports starting on
Thursday, as labor talks between the companies and the union
representing 20,000 dockworkers stalled, the companies said on
Wednesday.
Loading and unloading of cargo vessels at the 29 ports will
be suspended again, as they were last weekend, on Thursday and
again on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the companies' bargaining
agent, the Pacific Maritime Association, said in a statement.
The PMA said, however, that work would continue at
management's discretion in the terminal yards, rail hubs and
terminal gates during those days for the clearing of cargo
containers stacked up at the harbors.
The affected ports handle nearly half of all U.S. maritime
trade and more than 70 percent of Asian imports.
The impact of port slowdowns has rippled through the U.S.
commercial supply chain, disrupting shipments of a wide range of
goods affecting agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and
retail.
In addition to suspending vessel operations on Saturday and
Sunday, as they did the previous week, the shipping companies
plan to extend the partial shutdown to this Thursday and next
Monday, which coincide with the Lincoln and Washington
presidents day birthday holidays and command premium pay, the
PMA said.
The companies, citing chronic slowdowns in freight traffic
they blamed on the union, said it made no sense to pay union
workers higher holiday and weekend wages "for severely
diminished productivity while the backlog of cargo at West Coast
ports grows."
The companies have accused the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union of instigating work slowdowns since October to
gain leverage in labor talks that have dragged on for nine
months.
The union has denied this and has faulted the carriers
themselves for the worsening cargo congestion, pointing to
changes in shipping and management practices cited by port
authorities as contributing factors.
Union officials, insisting the two sides are close to
reaching a settlement, have characterized shippers' weekend
cutbacks in vessel operations as public posturing aimed at
exaggerating the magnitude of the crisis.
The freight backups have been most pronounced at the twin
ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two busiest
cargo hubs, accounting for about 43 percent of all U.S.
container traffic.
The chief executive officer of the Long Beach port, Jon
Slangerup, said on Wednesday he understood that the two sides
could clinch a deal in "a matter of days," and that the talks
were stuck on one last point of contention - the issue binding
arbitration for settling contract disputes.
"They are working through it," he told Reuters in an
interview in New York. "It could be today. They could make an
announcement tonight, saying, 'we're there.'"
The companies say union negotiators are seeking the right to
dismiss any arbitrator who rules against the union at the end of
each contract period, a demand management says is aimed at
removing arbitrators who have found the union guilty of more
than 200 slowdowns or work stoppages. A union spokesman has
characterized that assertion as "totally inaccurate."
