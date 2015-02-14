LOS ANGELES Feb 13 The federal mediator working to broker a contract deal between the dockworkers' union and cargo shipping companies at 29 U.S. West Coast ports called on Friday for a 48-hour news blackout after meeting with both parties together and separately, the two sides said.

Spokesmen for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association said they would abide by the mediator's request, indicating a settlement might be near after months of mounting labor tensions and cargo backups on the waterfront.

The companies have said they would shut down the ports to inbound cargo freighters again through the holiday weekend, starting Friday night, barring a breakthrough deal in the negotiations. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)