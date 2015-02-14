LOS ANGELES Feb 13 The federal mediator working
to broker a contract deal between the dockworkers' union and
cargo shipping companies at 29 U.S. West Coast ports called on
Friday for a 48-hour news blackout after meeting with both
parties together and separately, the two sides said.
Spokesmen for the International Longshore and Warehouse
Union and the Pacific Maritime Association said they would abide
by the mediator's request, indicating a settlement might be near
after months of mounting labor tensions and cargo backups on the
waterfront.
The companies have said they would shut down the ports to
inbound cargo freighters again through the holiday weekend,
starting Friday night, barring a breakthrough deal in the
negotiations.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)