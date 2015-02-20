SAN FRANCISCO Feb 19 Shipping executives and
union leaders for dockworkers at West Coast ports ended a third
day of contract talks presided over by the U.S. labor secretary
late on Thursday without reaching a settlement, but planned to
meet again on Friday, a source close to the situation told
Reuters.
Labor Secretary Tom Perez joined the talks in San Francisco
at the behest of President Barack Obama, who has come under
growing political pressure to intervene in a dispute that has
led to months of costly disruptions in cargo traffic at the
ports, reverberating through the trans-Pacific commercial supply
chain.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco; Additional
reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by
Michael Perry)