(Adds National Retail Federation delay estimates, apple
exports)
By Steve Gorman and Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Dec 11 Crippling cargo backups at
U.S. West Coast ports dragged on into a third month amid
industry reports on Thursday of prolonged shipment delays for
goods ranging from yoga apparel and rice to NBA bobblehead
collectibles and frozen french fries.
Cargo that normally takes two to three days to flow through
the affected ports, accounting for nearly half of U.S. maritime
trade and over 70 percent of imports from Asia, now faces lag
times of up to two weeks, the National Retail Federation said.
The congestion has been most pronounced at the twin ports of
Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two busiest cargo hubs,
where marine officials reported 11 ships anchored on Thursday
waiting for berths to open.
The number of freighters kept waiting outside the two ports
has fluctuated from about eight to 18 on any given day since the
slowdown began there around mid-October, said port of Los
Angeles spokesman Phillip Sanfield.
Smaller backups have hit other West Coast ports, including
Seattle and Tacoma in Washington state.
The slowdowns have coincided with prolonged labor talks
between 20,000 dockworkers and the Pacific Maritime Association,
representing terminal operators and shipping lines at 29 West
Coast ports. Their latest contract expired June 30.
Management has accused the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union of orchestrating some slowdowns on the docks to
bolster its leverage at the bargaining table.
Union officials deny organizing protest delays but
acknowledge individual dockworkers may have acted out of
frustration over the pace of contract talks.
They point to other factors that port officials cite as the
main reasons for gridlock. Chief among them has been a shortage
of tractor-trailer chassis used for hauling cargo containers
from the ports, a situation created when shippers decided to
sell off their chassis to equipment-leasing companies.
Union and port officials also cite record import levels at
the peak cargo season, rail service delays and the advent of
super-sized container vessels delivering greater cargo volumes.
BOBBLEHEADS, YOGA WEAR AND RICE
Port slowdowns have rippled through the commercial supply
chain.
Vancouver-based retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc
blamed West Coast port congestion for its lower sales forecasts
on Thursday. The yoga wear seller said about 1 million of its
garments were stuck in port, delaying shipments to stores for up
to 10 days.
Similar shipment lags were reported by Ann Inc and
Ascena Retail Group Inc, parent companies of women's
apparel chains Ann Taylor and the Loft, and Lane Bryant and
Justice, respectively.
Even professional sports have felt the pinch. The
Oakland-based Golden State Warriors earlier this month had to
hand out vouchers to 10,000 basketball fans after shipments of
the team's Sarunas Marciulionis bobblehead figures were delayed
for weeks.
Exports have been squeezed as well. Among the hardest hit
are Washington state apple growers, who posted a record harvest
of 150 million cartons this year but have been thwarted in
selling as much of their surplus as hoped to Asian markets.
Port delay-related apple losses since October have run in
the tens of millions of dollars, according to Mark Powers, an
executive of the Northwest Horticultural Council.
Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp said its Japan
outlets are among that country's eateries grappling with a
french-fried potato shortage blamed on port backups.
Most U.S.-processed frozen french fries bound for Japan and
other Asian countries are shipped in refrigerated containers
through Seattle-Tacoma, said John Toaspern, chief marketing
officer for the U.S. Potato Board.
Japan is the biggest Asian market for U.S.-made frozen
potato products, importing $336 million worth last year.
Toaspern said port jams have at least doubled transit times for
french fry shipments to Japan from two to four weeks.
Container shipments of California-grown rice bound for
Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have likewise been delayed two
weeks or more at the height of growers' winter shipping season.
"You start running short on warehouse space. It's a mess,"
said Tim Johnson, head of the California Rice Commission.
Container shipments of corn and soybeans also were being
held up, forcing the Illinois-based Prairie Creek Grain Company
to offer some Asian customers discounts of up to 6 percent.
A roughly $700 discount per $12,000 container of soybeans is
the difference between making a profit and breaking even, said
Robert Briscoe, Prairie Creek president.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; and Solarina Ho
and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)