LOS ANGELES Dec 18 Negotiators for shipping
lines and terminal operators at 29 U.S. West Coast ports resumed
contract talks with the union for dockworkers on Thursday, as
cargo backups continued at the ports, a representative for the
labor group said.
Officials from the Pacific Maritime Association and the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union resumed negotiations
on Thursday morning at the San Francisco headquarters of the
association, said Craig Merrilees, a spokesman for the union.
Talks were expected to last all day, he said.
On Wednesday, the two sides huddled separately, two days
after the union gave the companies a counter-offer to a set of
proposals delivered by management last week.
The waterfront cargo slowdowns have coincided with prolonged
labor talks between 20,000 dockworkers and the Pacific Maritime
Association, representing terminal operators and shipping lines
at the ports. The workers' latest contract expired on June 30.
Management has accused the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union of orchestrating some slowdowns, most notably at
the massive ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, to bolster its
leverage at the bargaining table.
Union officials deny being behind any slowdown, and have
pointed to other factors such as a shortage of tractor-trailer
chassis used for hauling cargo from ports to warehouses.
The two sides have not disclosed details of their talks nor
the issues at stake. But on Wednesday, the Pacific Maritime
Association said in a statement that the parties remained far
apart on several issues.
