By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Dec 22 Shipping lines and terminal
operators at 29 U.S. West Coast ports asked the union
representing 20,000 dockworkers on Monday to consent to federal
mediation in contract negotiations, saying the parties remained
far from a deal after seven months of talks.
The Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) said urgency
surrounding the talks has grown due to severe cargo slowdowns
that the companies accused the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union of instigating as a bargaining ploy.
The union has denied causing the port tie-ups and has
resisted previous calls by the National Retail Federation and
others for President Barack Obama to appoint a mediator to help
settle the talks, insisting the parties were making slow but
steady progress on their own.
But management said the two sides were nowhere close to an
agreement after the latest round of bargaining sessions, which
began last Thursday and ran through the weekend into Monday
following an exchange of proposals.
"After seven months of negotiations, we remain far apart on
many issues," PMA spokesman Wade Gates said in a statement. "It
is clear that the parties need outside assistance to bridge the
substantial gap between us."
The union declined to comment on management's move except to
say that it would issue a response on Tuesday. Both sides would
have to consent in order for mediators to be brought into the
negotiations, PMA spokesman Steve Getzug said.
The employers have repeatedly blamed the union for
protracted shipping backups plaguing several West Coast ports
since mid-October, most notably at the ports of Los Angeles and
Long Beach, the nation's two busiest container cargo hubs.
Cargo that normally takes two to three days to flow through
the affected ports, accounting for nearly half of U.S. maritime
trade and over 70 percent of imports from Asia, have faced lag
times of up to two weeks, according to industry analysts.
Port employers said the slowdowns could permanently
undermine their business, citing an industry survey conducted by
the Journal of Commerce reporting that 60 percent of shippers
have begun rerouting 2015 cargos away from U.S. West Coast ports
to avoid problems there.
While playing down the impacts as less dire than management
has described, union officials point to other causes of the
gridlock cited by officials of the ports themselves.
Chief among them is a chronic shortage of tractor-trailer
chassis used for hauling cargo from ports to warehouses, a
situation created when shippers sold off their chassis to
third-party equipment-leasing companies.
The employers said no further talks were scheduled before
the Christmas holiday.
The two sides opened their talks in May and mutually agreed
to keep negotiating after their old contract expired June 30.
The parties said in August they had reached a tentative deal on
healthcare benefits but remained at odds over other issues
ranging from wages to work rules.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Beech)