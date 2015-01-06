By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 6 A federal mediator was
expected to arrive in southern California on Tuesday to take
part in negotiations over a new contract between employers at 29
U.S. West Coast ports and the union representing some 20,000
dock workers.
Negotiators for employers and the union opened talks in May
and agreed to keep talking after the old contract expired on
June 30. The parties said in August they had reached a tentative
deal on healthcare benefits but remained at odds over other
issues ranging from wages to work rules.
"We are pleased that the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association have agreed
to enter mediation. It's in everyone's best interest that goods
keep flowing and people are working at our ports, which have a
profound impact on our regional and national economies," Los
Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a joint statement with Long
Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.
"We all want a contract that's fair to the industry, its
workers, and the Ports of L.A. and Long Beach, and we are
hopeful that the involvement of a federal mediator is the
missing piece needed to get one signed," Garcetti and Garcia
said.
Last month The Pacific Maritime Association asked the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union in December to
consent to federal mediation but the union balked, saying that
talks were making slow but steady progress on their own.
"We just didn't think it was necessary (in December) but the
union has never been rigid or fixed," ILWU spokesman Craig
Merrilees said. "If that's going to move things forward then
we're pleased both parties made that decision."
Management sees an eventual settlement as key to easing
severe cargo delays that began in mid-October at several
container ports that account for nearly half of U.S. maritime
trade and over 70 percent of imports from Asia.
The congestion has been most pronounced at Los Angeles and
Long Beach, the nation's two busiest shipping hubs, which
together handle 43 percent of all container cargo entering the
United States.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler)