(Changes headline to California from less specific West Coast)
Jan 13 Negotiators for shipping lines and
terminal operators at 29 ports on the U.S. West Coast on Tuesday
said they would no longer assign crews to load and unload cargo
ships overnight at the massive Los Angeles and Long Beach docks.
The move comes a day after the Pacific Maritime Association
said the region's five largest ports, including Los Angeles and
Long Beach, had seen backups "approaching complete gridlock," as
contentious contract talks with the dockworkers union have
stalled.
Management has accused the International Longshore and
Warehouse Union (ILWU) of orchestrating slowdowns to bolster its
leverage at the bargaining table in the talks that have been
under way for eight months.
Union officials, however, have consistently denied staging
slowdowns, saying decisions made by management including cutting
back on night crews were responsible for the gridlock.
Steve Getzug, a spokesman for the PMA, said on Tuesday night
that the ILWU had been withholding crane drivers crucial to
unloading cargo since November, which had led to increased
congestion.
Adan Ortega, a spokesman for the ILWU, told Reuters that in
November the union began only sending out trained and certified
crane operators, saying that job-site accidents were occurring
due to the use of unskilled workers.
Ortega said the PMA was not providing sufficient training
for the operators, and was relying on uncertified and untrained
workers.
Getzug said the PMA's move would refocus efforts during the
night hours on removing the growing number of empty containers
that had piled up on the terminal yards during the recent
backup.
The move will not affect dayside work nor certain night
shift employees who are not involved in loading or unloading
ships, he said.
A federal mediator is currently involved in the negotiations
between the association and the union, which represents some
20,000 dockworkers. The workers' latest contract expired on June
30.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Mark
Potter)