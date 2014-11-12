By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES Nov 11 Tension over prolonged labor
talks between maritime shippers and the union representing
20,000 West Coast dockworkers has erupted in public as the two
sides blamed each other for escalating cargo congestion at the
two busiest U.S. container ports.
As of Tuesday, 14 freighters were anchored waiting for space
to enter the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where
container cargo traffic has been backing up for about a month,
delaying deliveries of last-minute holiday merchandise, port and
retail officials said.
The number of cargo ships kept waiting outside the two ports
ranged from about eight to 15 on any given day since the backups
began around mid-October, said Phillip Sanfield, a spokesman for
the Port of Los Angeles.
"On a normal day, we rarely have ships waiting at anchor
unless they want to be there," he said.
Los Angeles and Long Beach rank as the nation's No. 1 and 2
container ports by volume, together handling 43 percent of all
containerized goods entering the United States.
The congestion crisis there comes as labor negotiations
between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the
Pacific Maritime Association, representing terminal operators
and ocean carriers, have dragged on well past the June 30
expiration of the dockworkers' latest contract.
Management has accused the union of orchestrating work
slowdowns by its members, first at ports in the Pacific
Northwest, and then at Los Angeles and Long Beach, to create
leverage at the bargaining table.
Union officials acknowledge that individual dockworkers may
be acting out their frustration over the pace of contract talks,
but deny organizing protest delays. They point to other factors
that port officials cite as the main reasons for gridlock.
Chief among them is a chronic shortage of tractor-trailer
chassis used for hauling cargo containers out of the ports, a
situation created when shipping lines decided to sell off their
chassis to equipment leasing companies.
Union and port officials also cite the arrival of peak cargo
season and record import levels, a shrinking labor pool among
truckers, rail service delays and the advent of super-sized
container vessels delivering greater cargo volumes that need to
be unloaded all at once.
"It's been kind of a perfect storm," Sanfield said.
Jonathan Gold, a vice president of the National Retail
Federation, said retail stocking problems stemming from
congestion at the ports would likely run into next year.
