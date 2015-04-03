April 3 A union caucus representing dockworkers
at West Coast ports voted to recommend to its members a labor
contract deal reached over months of negotiations that led to
major disruptions to trans-Pacific trade, the U.S. Department of
Labor said on Friday.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union reached a
tentative five-year agreement with the Pacific Maritime
Association, representing a group of shippers, on Feb. 20 with
the help of a federal mediator and intervention by U.S. Labor
Secretary Thomas Perez.
"With their vote to recommend ratification of the contract
between shippers and dockworkers at the West Coast ports,
leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have
taken an important step toward finalizing the agreement," Perez
said in a statement on Friday.
The deal is subject to ratification by the union
rank-and-file.
During nine months of talks between dockworkers and
shippers, tensions arose and played out in chronic cargo backups
that increasingly slowed freight traffic at the ports.
As of this week, cargo traffic congestion was continuing to
ease slowly. Port officials said it would take several more
weeks for freight traffic to return to normal.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Sandra Maler)