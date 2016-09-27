LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 Major cargo shippers and
the union representing dockworkers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports
have agreed to talks on a possible extension of their current
contract, which is set to expire in mid-2019, the two sides said
in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Negotiators for the Pacific Maritime Association and the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union plan to meet on Nov.
1-2 to discuss the proposal, which comes about 19 months after a
contract settlement that capped months of labor strife and
disruptions of cargo traffic at the ports.
