WASHINGTON Feb 20 The White House said on Friday a deal between West Coast ports and the dockworkers union was "a huge relief" for the economy, businesses and workers affected by the lengthy labor dispute.

President Barack Obama had received an update on the talks late on Thursday from Labor Secretary Tom Perez, whom he had dispatched to help resolve the dispute, the White House said in a statement.

Obama "calls on the parties to work together to clear out the backlogs and congestions in the West Coast ports as they finalize their agreement," the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Ken Wills)