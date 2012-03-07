* USPS to suspend processing facility closings for election
* Lawmakers said original plan would hamper voting by mail
WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. Postal
Service said on Wednesday it would suspend a plan to close or
consolidate mail processing facilities during the months leading
up to the November election to alleviate concerns that voting by
mail would be disrupted.
The USPS, an independent agency of the U.S. government, is
losing billions of dollars annually as customers switch to email
and online bill payment and has been hurt by a massive payment
to prefund retiree health benefits as well as other liabilities.
The mail carrier's officials have warned of annual losses of
more than $18 billion by 2015.
As part of a cost-cutting plan, the USPS intends to close or
consolidate more than 200 mail processing sites and shutter
thousands of post offices.
It announced on Wednesday that it would put any processing
facility closures or consolidations not completed by the end of
August on hold until early 2013.
The move is intended to prevent problems with absentee and
other mailed ballots in the Nov. 6 elections. Lawmakers and
others had raised concerns that shuttering processing centers
could prevent mailed ballots from reaching voters in time.
"Mail is an increasingly important part of the U.S. election
process and we are confident in the dependable and timely
delivery of election-related mail," Postmaster General Patrick
Donahoe said in the statement.
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, which votes by mail, said
the move was an encouraging sign that the Postal Service was
aware of its role in national elections but that closing
processing centers during the summer still could cause problems.
"There need to be assurances that the vote-by-mail system
won't be disrupted and those assurances can't possibly be made
if the centers are consolidated even a few months before
election day," Wyden said in a statement.
Postal officials previously agreed to a moratorium on all
facility closings until mid-May to give lawmakers time to pass
legislation to help with the agency's financial problems.
Lawmakers have been grappling with overhaul proposals for months
but have failed to agree on a number of issues.
The agency will work with states holding primary elections
after the moratorium lifts in mid-May and will establish a task
force to address election-related questions, according to the
USPS statement.
Consolidating mail processing activities would reduce
operating costs by $2.6 billion annually and could lead to the
elimination of as many as 35,000 jobs, the Postal Service said
last month.