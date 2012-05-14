* USPS to offer 2 pct discount in July and August
* Agency seeking to keep advertisers in mail system
WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. Postal Service will
offer a temporary postage discount for mailings that include
smartphone barcodes as it seeks to stem volume losses by
encouraging advertisers to send more mail.
The mail agency will offer a 2 percent postage discount
during July and August for letters and cards that use the
two-dimensional barcodes, known as QR codes, according to a
statement on Monday.
When scanned by Research in Motion's Blackberry, Apple's
iPhone and other smartphones, the codes would link to a website
selling a product or service or to a mobile-optimized page
tailored to the mail recipient.
Groups sometimes use similar codes in television commercials
or on posters in public places to promote products or offer
information. The Postal Service hopes the codes will allow
mailers to more effectively target advertisements.
The Postal Service has been seeking ways to keep advertisers
from moving online and to tie digital trends into the mail
system. The agency also offers programs to help mailers create
and target direct mail, sometimes known as junk mail.
"The integration of direct mail with mobile technologies
will not only improve the long-term value of direct mail but
also increase returns for merchants," said Gary Reblin, the
agency's vice president for domestic products.
Mail volume in the United States has been on the decline
since 2006 and fell to 39.5 billion pieces during the most
recent quarter, a 4.1 percent drop compared to a year earlier.
The Postal Service lost $3.2 billion in the first three
months of 2012. The agency said better-targeted mailings and
electronic alternatives eroded advertising mail volumes during
the quarter.
Almost 50 percent of U.S. mobile subscribers own a
smartphone and one in five of those owners scanned a QR code as
of December 2011, the Postal Service said, citing
MarketingProfs, a marketing advice group.
Reblin said in the statement that mobile purchases
represented 11 percent of e-commerce sales during the 2011
holidays.