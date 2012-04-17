* Bill would end Saturday mail, alter benefit payments
* Postal Service has sought congressional relief
* Agency lost $3.3 bln in last 3 months of 2011
* Letter carriers have their own overhaul proposal
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Senate voted on
Tuesday to begin debating legislation that would allow the
cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service to end Saturday mail delivery
after two years.
The bill from Republicans Susan Collins and Scott Brown,
Democrat Thomas Carper and Independent Joe Lieberman would also
allow the mail agency to use surplus funds in a federal
retirement account to offer retirement incentives and to explore
developing its own health care plan.
The Postal Service has struggled to staunch billions in
annual losses as consumers increasingly send email and pay bills
online.
The agency, which relies on sales of stamps and other
products rather than taxpayer dollars, has laid out its own
cost-cutting measures but says it needs congressional action for
many of its more drastic proposals.
Lawmakers have spent months crafting an overhaul but have
fought over whether to allow USPS to close post offices, what to
do about a massive annual payment for future retiree health
benefits and other issues.
"There are many different views on how to save the Postal
Service, but there can be no doubt that the Postal Service is in
crisis," Collins said before the vote.
"The Postal Service is vital to our economy. It is the
linchpin of a trillion-dollar mailing industry."
The bill's co-authors agreed to include language in a
manager's amendment temporarily blocking the Postal Service from
ending overnight mail delivery, part of a USPS cost-cutting plan
to close more than 200 mail processing facilities.
The amendment would require postal officials to maintain
overnight mail, and keep open enough processing centers to
sustain next-day delivery, for three years.
The bill also requires the Postal Service to consider
community factors, such as Internet access, before closing a
post office. The agency has proposed shuttering thousands of
post offices, many in rural areas with no broadband access.
Postal officials previously agreed to postpone any closures
until mid-May. It's unclear whether closures would go ahead
while legislation is pending.
Lobbyists and a Senate aide said they expect lawmakers to
offer several amendments on the bill. Rural-state senators have
called for restricting the agency's ability to close post
offices and other facilities.
A spokeswoman for Montana Democrat Jon Tester said he plans
to offer an amendment capping compensation for postal executives
and is working on additional amendments.
If the Senate votes to approve the bill after a 30-hour
debate, it still could face a tough road and more changes in the
House of Representatives. The leading House bill, which has not
been considered by the full House, takes a different approach
and would create oversight groups to cut costs and close post
offices.
"I view this bill, a bipartisan compromise, as a middle way
between two different approaches to the fiscal crisis at the
Postal Service," Lieberman said of the Senate bill.
"One way is to do nothing. The other way is to impose what I
would call immediate over-reaction."
LETTER CARRIERS' PLAN
Postal unions have been extremely critical of the Senate
bill and of many USPS proposals, with one group sponsoring
rallies around the country last week to oppose the legislation.
The National Association of Letter Carriers on Tuesday
released its own overhaul plan, proposing USPS raise postage and
parcel rates and expand the range of services offered.
"S. 1789 is a well-intentioned proposal that may allow the
Postal Service to survive for a few more years but it does not
address its fundamental challenges," a white paper by advisory
firm Lazard Group, which the union hired to help craft the plan,
said of the Senate bill.
(Read the plan here:)
A Postal Service spokesman said the agency is reviewing the
NALC report but that the Postal Service's plan to achieve
profitability "was developed as the result of an exhaustive
process of evaluating every appropriate option to reduce costs
and retain or grow revenue."
The Postal Service lost more than $3 billion during the last
three months of 2011, a tenfold jump from the same period a year
before, much of it due to the retiree health payment.