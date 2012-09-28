* Postal Service says will miss $5.6 billion payment
* Lawmakers hope to address issue before next year
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 The struggling U.S. Postal
Service expects to default this weekend, the second time in
recent months the cash-strapped agency will have missed a
deadline to set aside funds for future retiree health benefits.
The mail agency, which relies on its own revenue from the
sale of stamps and other products rather than taxpayer funds,
has lost billions of dollars each quarter as Americans move to
online communications. It has struggled for years to make the
massive annual payments.
Meanwhile, the Postal Service has sought to calm industry
fears and reassure customers that failing to meet the next
deadline, a $5.6 billion payment due by the end of the fiscal
year at midnight on Sunday, will not interrupt service.
"For the second time in two months, the U.S. Postal Service
will not make a mandated payment to prefund retiree health
benefits," the agency said in a statement on its website this
week. "Customers can be confident in the continued regular
operations of the Postal Service. We will continue to deliver
the mail and pay our employees and suppliers."
The Postal Service has said for months that it could not
afford two payments into a fund for future retiree benefits. The
first was a $5.5 billion payment initially due in September 2011
but which lawmakers allowed the service to default on it on Aug.
1. The second is the one due on Sept. 30.
The payments are required by a 2006 law and do not affect
current retiree benefits.
The Postal Service, its unions and others want Congress to
do away with the payments for future benefits, which they say
are an unfair burden that other federal agencies do not have.
"Congress needs to address this artificial crisis it
created," said Fredric Rolando, president of the National
Association of Letter Carriers. "That would remove the bulk of
the losses as well as the sense of panic."
The Postal Service and industry groups hoped Congress would
prevent the defaults by passing legislation to offer some
relief. But lawmakers left until after the Nov. 6 election
without finishing a postal bill.
CONGRESSIONAL ACTION
The U.S. Senate passed a bill that would allow the agency to
end Saturday mail and return about $11 billion the Postal
Service says it overpaid to a retirement fund. The agency said
it would use the cash for retirement incentives to help reduce
its workforce.
"Every day Congress delays fixing this problem, the
financial challenge grows more difficult and the potential
solutions become more expensive," Senator Tom Carper, a
Democrat, said in a statement on Thursday.
A House of Representatives committee approved a postal bill
nearly a year ago but the full House has not taken up the
legislation, as lawmakers from rural areas and others balked at
plans to allow the agency to close post offices and other
facilities. House leaders say they remain committed to passing
postal legislation this year.
Some lawmakers hope to pass a postal measure during the
post-election lame-duck period. But agreement could be difficult
because Congress will be devoting much of its efforts to
avoiding the "fiscal cliff" - the year-end deadline for the
expiration of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of tax cuts
and the triggering of $109 billion in across-the-board spending
cuts.
Not reaching a solution to that issue could throw the
country into recession, the non-partisan Congressional Budget
Office has said.
In the meantime, the Postal Service is gearing up for
another sticky situation in October, when the agency must both
meet payroll obligations and fork over about $1.4 billion to the
Labor Department for workers' compensation.
Postal management has said election-related mail could help
them get through the tight period and into the holiday season,
usually the agency's strongest quarter. Last year, the agency
warned it might have to skip the Labor Department payment, but
Postal Service spokesman Dave Partenheimer said the agency
expects to make it this year.