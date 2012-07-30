* Agency set to default on payment for retiree benefits
WASHINGTON, July 30 Mail industry companies are
concerned about a looming default by the U.S. Postal Service on
a $5.5 billion payment for future retiree health benefits,
saying it adds to uncertainty about agency and helps speed the
movement away from traditional mail.
The Postal Service has said for months that it could not
afford to make the massive payment, which was originally due in
2011 but was delayed by Congress until Aug. 1.
Congress has so far made no significant push to delay the
health pre-payment again. Missing the payment, the first default
in the agency's history, would not cause interruptions in
service or prevent the Postal Service from paying suppliers and
employees, USPS spokesman David Partenheimer wrote in an email.
But the Mailing and Fulfillment Service Association said the
approaching default raises questions about the Postal Service's
financial stability and Congress's commitment to helping remedy
the agency's money woes.
"Each one of these deadlines that gets hit and missed, I
think, creates a degree of uncertainty in the minds of those who
make decisions about how they're going to manage specific
marketing campaigns," said Ken Garner, president of the group
representing mailers, printers and other mailing industry
businesses.
"It just creates again this movement away from mail as a
product," he said.
The Postal Service, which lost $5.1 billion in fiscal year
2011 and relies on sales of stamps and other products rather
than taxpayer funds, wants congressional permission for business
changes that include an end to Saturday delivery and an end to
the future retiree contributions.
The mail agency has said it also cannot afford a second
reitree health prefunding payment due at the end of the 2012
fiscal year, in September, without legislative changes.
"The need for comprehensive postal reform legislation has
never been more urgent," USPS's Partenheimer wrote.
CASH CRUNCH
Even with the defaults, the agency could face a cash
shortfall of $100 million in mid-October, the Postal Service's
inspector general wrote in a memo to Postmaster General Patrick
Donahoe dated last week.
But the agency will likely win a short reprieve through
extra revenue from election-related mail that is expected to
kick in about that time. Holiday mailing should also help get
the agency through the winter, but cash is expected to be tight
again starting in the spring of 2013, the memo said.
The USPS could save cash by suspending payments to a
retirement account that already holds surplus funds, the report
said. The USPS has said in financial documents that in the event
of a shortfall, Congress likely would step in to keep the agency
open.
As Americans have increasingly turned to online
communication, the Postal Service has steadily lost money each
year and has struggled to meet the annual, multi-billion-dollar
retiree benefit payment obligations.
Lawmakers from both parties have said for more than a year
that they planned to tackle legislation to overhaul the Postal
Service and help return it to profitability, but the House of
Representatives and the Senate do not appear close to a deal.
The Senate passed a bill in April that would spread the
retiree health payments over more years, allow the Postal
Service to end Saturday mail delivery, and let it use surplus
funds in the retirement account to offer early retirement
incentives as a way to reduce the workforce.
House leaders said last month they hoped to bring their own
bill - which would keep the health pre-payments and create
oversight groups to close facilities and cut costs - up for a
vote before the summer recess. But a House vote has not been
scheduled, and lawmakers leave at the end of this week until
after the U.S. Labor Day holiday in early September.
"It's well past time for House leaders to follow through on
past assurances to hold a vote on a postal reform bill," said
Democratic Senator Tom Carper, one of the Senate bill's authors.
SHIFT TO ONLINE
Most members of the mailing community believe Congress will
eventually pass postal legislation. But many said they worry
that the longer that takes, the more likely a postal overhaul
could involve painful changes in service - facility closings,
delivery delays or rate increases.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty has spurred some businesses'
efforts to look for ways to move transactions online, supplement
direct mail communications with email and social networking, or
branch out into new fields, industry insiders said.
"Those negative news stories are not unnoticed by major
advertisers, by financial services companies, by other very,
very large mailers who are looking at the months ahead in 2013
and thinking, 'How should I commit my media dollars?'" said Ben
Cooper, of the Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service,
which represents the private sector mailing industry and some 8
million workers.
"These are not good signals to the market," he said.
The movement away from mail has already begun for some
businesses. Banks including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of
America have used the Postal Service's struggles to
encourage customers to take advantage of online services such as
electronic money transfer options.
Dave Lewis, vice president of marketing at ProList in
Gaithersburg, Maryland, said many of the associations he works
with have stopped sending cards in the mail to remind people to
renew memberships. Instead, they are sending the reminders by
email.
L.F. Miller, president of Catawba Print and Mail in Hickory,
North Carolina, said his company is moving away from primarily
making its money on mailing services into on-demand printing and
other offerings.
To be sure, mailers say the mail is still the best method of
communication for many businesses. Emails can get caught in
filters, and older Americans are not active on social networks.
The Postal Service also works extensively with big mailers to
keep them using the mail.
Don Jarred, vice president of production services for Aspen
Marketing Services, said direct mail continues to be a major
feature in clients' marketing plans.
And Neil Metviner, chief marketing officer at OSG Billing,
said that while some of his customers have expanded into
electronic billing for convenience, he did not see his business
changing as a result of fear about the Postal Service.
Even so, some mailers are eyeing alternatives.
"I don't have faith in making money on the mailing side
anymore," Miller said.