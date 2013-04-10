* Congress thwarted plan
* Postal board seeks talks to cut staff costs
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, April 10 The Postal Service has
abandoned its cost-cutting plan to end Saturday delivery of
first-class mail, the agency's board of governors said on
Wednesday, citing congressional opposition.
The retreat demonstrates how difficult it will be for the
financially strapped Postal Service to tame its costs and
modernize its operations.
Although the independent government agency relies on sales
of stamps and other products rather than taxpayer dollars to
fund its operations, Congress keeps tight control over the
agency.
Frustrated by a lack of movement in Congress to restructure
the agency to make it more nimble, Postmaster General Patrick
Donahoe announced in February that the Postal Service would
switch to a five-day schedule starting in August.
He said the move would have saved $2 billion annually when
fully implemented. The agency would have continued delivering
packages and pharmaceutical drugs on Saturdays.
But that plan, which had strong public support, caused a
fallout between the Postal Service and several trade groups who
said it was against the law and that the new schedule would hurt
their businesses.
Congress thwarted the plan by including last month a
provision in federal government funding legislation that
prevented the Postal Service from reducing delivery service.
"The board believes that Congress has left it with no choice
but to delay this implementation (of the curtailed delivery
schedule) at this time," the board said in a statement.
The board said it had directed managers to seek to re-open
negotiations with postal unions to lower total workforce costs.
Lawmakers who have been supportive of a Postal Service
overhaul such as Democratic Senator Tom Carper of Delaware and
Republican Representative Darrell Issa of California said they
were disappointed in the decision to backtrack on the plan.
Issa, who had previously instructed the Postal Service to
move forward with plans despite the new spending resolution,
said in a statement that the Postal Service had given in to
pressure.
"Despite some assertions, it's quite clear that special
interest lobbying and intense political pressure played a much
greater role in the Postal Service's change of heart than any
real or perceived barrier to implementing what had been
announced," Issa said in a statement.
The Postal Service has said it loses $25 million each day
and could soon run out of money if Congress does not allow it
more flexibility to modify its business model and become more
profitable.
The vast majority of USPS' losses come from heavy mandatory
payments into its future retirees' health fund, but it has also
suffered as more Americans communicate by email and the
Internet.
Carper said in a statement that the Postal Service's move on
Wednesday shows the "urgent need" for the Obama administration
and Congress to work together to save the Postal Service.
Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerald Connolly who has been
critical of the plan to switch to five-day schedule applauded
the reversal.
"The USPS finally admitted it had no legal justification to
circumvent existing law and unilaterally implement a change in
delivery service that many believe will not only disrupt mail
service, but also exacerbate USPS revenue losses and contribute
to the decline of this constitutionally mandated service to all
Americans," he said in a statement. "I hope this quells the
fervor of those in Congress, the Postal Service, and in the
media who encouraged the Postmaster General to ignore the rule
of law."