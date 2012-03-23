* Senate to vote to open debate on postal bill
* Talks ongoing on closing post offices, payment changes
* House committee to hold hearing on USPS five-year plan
By Emily Stephenson
March 23 Legislation to allow the
struggling U.S. Postal Service to eventually end Saturday mail
delivery is expected to be debated in the U.S. Senate next week.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is planning a procedural
vote as early as Monday evening to begin debating a bipartisan
bill that would allow the mail agency to shrink to five-day
delivery after two years, according to congressional aides and a
chamber schedule.
Senators are still discussing the final shape of the bill
with many calling for changes to protect rural post offices and
others wanting to curb bonuses for postal service executives.
The mail organization would like to end a massive annual
payment to prefund retiree health benefits but the bill would
spread the payments over more years.
The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer funds,
lost more than $5 billion in fiscal 2011 and expects annual
losses could reach $18 billion by 2015, absent drastic changes.
The agency says it needs to end Saturday mail delivery,
raise stamp prices, close thousands of facilities and tap into a
retirement account surplus in order to return to profitability.
A Senate committee voted in November to approve the
legislation that also includes using surplus retirement funds to
encourage early retirement, and would authorize some new
products.
"Clearly we must act, and act quickly, if we hope to save
the Postal Service and protect the more than eight million jobs
that rely on it," Senator Thomas Carper, a Democrat and one of
the bill's four sponsors, said in a statement Thursday.
"This bill - the only bipartisan proposal from members in
either chamber - presents a comprehensive solution to the Postal
Service's financial challenges," Carper said.
But the bill faces a significant hurdle that may require
changes to the bill or a two-thirds majority in the 100-seat
chamber to overcome.
Senator Barbara Mikulski said this week she had placed a
hold on the postal legislation to protest the agency's plan to
close a mail processing facility on Maryland's Eastern Shore,
one of more than 200 facilities slated for consolidation.
"My constituents have a right to be heard, they have a right
to maintain the standard of delivery service that they currently
receive, and they deserve a fair and transparent process for
decisions about the Easton area mail processing center,"
Mikulski said in a letter to Reid on Tuesday.
The leading postal bill in the House of Representatives,
which would create oversight groups to close post offices and
establish mail delivery holidays instead of ending Saturday mail
altogether, will be considered by the House Rules Committee on
Monday.
A House subcommittee also will hold a hearing Tuesday on the
Postal Service's five-year business plan, released last month.
The plan drew scrutiny for proposing postage rate increases
and plans to establish a separate health program instead of
enrolling employees in federal health programs.
Postal officials said this plan would save $7 billion per
year. In a letter to Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe this
week, seven Democratic senators asked how the agency would
maintain benefits and manage a health provider network for
employees who are spread out across the country, many in rural
areas.