* Postal Service says it loses $25 million each day
* Outcome for legislation uncertain in new Congress
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 The U.S. Congress that expired
this week might have steered the nation away from the "fiscal
cliff" of potentially devastating tax hikes and spending cuts,
but it did not do much to save the U.S. Postal Service from its
own fast-approaching cliff.
The cash-strapped mail carrier that lost almost $16 billion
in the past year, ran into its legal borrowing limit and
defaulted twice on required payments to the federal government,
now turns to the newly sworn-in Congress for help.
The Postal Service loses $25 million every day, it says, as
more Americans communicate by email and the massive payments for
future retiree benefits take a toll.
It could run out of money in a little more than nine months,
according to some estimates.
But Congress, bogged down by disagreements between lawmakers
from rural and urban districts and distracted by fiscal policy
fights, has not been able to agree on legislation to overhaul
the struggling agency.
A bipartisan bill passed the Democratic-led Senate last year
that would have ended Saturday mail delivery and eased its
benefit payment obligations.
But the Republican-led House of Representatives, which had
advocated for aggressive post office closures, never voted on a
postal bill.
And several of the key negotiators left Congress or changed
committees this week, leaving the future of postal legislation
uncertain as the agency's financial condition deteriorates.
"It's important that they prioritize postal service
legislation," said Art Sackler, head of the Coalition for a 21st
Century Postal Service, which represents mailers. "We don't want
to have it get lost again in the big shuffle."
As the 112th Congress expired this week, so did the proposed
legislation that would have provided some legislative direction
for the Postal Service as it seeks a more profitable business
model.
In a prepared statement, Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe
called Congress' inaction disappointing and said he would be
looking to the new set of lawmakers to make postal reform
legislation a priority.
Some of the players are changing. The Senate bill succeeded
in large part because it was pushed by a bipartisan group of
members, several of whom had experience and knowledge on postal
issues.
Joe Lieberman, a Connecticut Independent who led the Senate
Committee on Government Affairs, has retired. Massachusetts
Republican Scott Brown lost his bid for re-election, and fellow
Republican Susan Collins will no longer sit on the relevant
committee.
That means all eyes are on Thomas Carper, a Delaware
Democrat who now leads the government affairs committee and is
expected to lead the Senate push for legislative reform in the
new Congress.
DELAY THE POSTAL SERVICE'S DEMISE
House Republicans last year criticized the Senate bill,
which they said would only delay the Postal Service's demise,
but were unable to get enough support to pass their own bill.
Carper and Republican Representative Darrell Issa of
California, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government
Reform Committee and a lead voice on postal legislation last
year, said in a joint statement on Thursday they were committed
to working together to reform the postal service.
Sackler said his group expects that the compromises reached
by the previous Senate will be reintroduced in the new Congress.
Some of the compromises, he said, included delaying the
ending of Saturday mail delivery for a year while giving the
Postal Service time to figure out a profitable business model,
as well as spreading the funding of the future retiree health
benefits program over 40 years, up from the current 10-year
requirement.
The postal service has blamed much of its recent troubles on
this pre-funding requirement as well as on the reduced mail
volumes as more people communicate electronically. About 70
percent of last year's loss was attributed to the future retiree
health benefits program.
"The Postal Service should not have to do business this way,
which has undermined the confidence of our customer base and the
$800 billion mailing industry we serve," Donahoe said in his
written statement, released Thursday.
The Postal Service, he said, had made changes to its
operations to allow Congress to pass legislation that will save
it. Over the last two years, it has shed about 60,000 jobs,
reduced hours at some of the post offices and consolidated some
of its facilities, while increasing package volume.
Sackler said, if nothing is done soon, the Postal Service
could run out of money by October.
"The bottom line here is that there is a postal cliff
impending and Congress really needs to act," he said. "We need
the bill passed and signed by the president."