* Official says USPS must cut costs, grow business
* Donahoe says does not expect USPS to need bailout
By Emily Stephenson
June 12 The head of the U.S. Postal Service on
Tuesday compared the cash-strapped mail agency to Greece and
said Congress must pass a restructuring plan if it is to return
to profitability.
"If we don't do something about the costs of this
organization, we are going to look...like Greece," Postmaster
General Patrick Donahoe said during a conference on the future
of the U.S. Postal Service.
"People laugh when I say that, but it's true," he said.
The service lost $3.2 billion in the first three months of
2012 and recently began offering buyouts to thousands of
employees in order to reduce its workforce. The agency has
borrowed heavily from the government to meet its obligations.
Officials say drastic changes are needed to head off annual
losses as high costs eat up shrinking revenue due to Americans'
increasing online communications. The agency does not receive
taxpayer money to pay for operations.
Donahoe said the agency's debt-to-revenue ratio is not far
from Greece's debt-to-GDP ratio.
Generous public-sector salaries and pensions have driven
Greece's debt load up to unsustainable levels. The nation is in
the midst of political turmoil as it grapples with whether to
accept a bailout in exchange for drastic austerity measures.
Donahoe told reporters after the speech that he did not
believe the U.S. Postal Service was likely to default on
payments or require a taxpayer bailout.
But he said Congress needs to step up and restructure the
agency, or risk a fate similar to Greece.
"Unfortunately, if we don't do something, it will look like
that," Donahoe said.
The U.S. Postal Service's profitability plan, which it wants
Congress to approve, would reduce the number of facilities and
workers, end Saturday mail delivery, pull employees out of
federal health plans and into a postal plan, and eliminate a
massive annual payment for future retiree health benefits.
The U.S. Postal Service needs permission from Congress for
much of its plan. The U.S. Senate passed a bill in April that
would give the service some of the authority it wants. The bill
has gained little traction in the House of Representatives.
Leaders in the House tentatively expect to vote later this
summer on a different bill, which would then have to be
reconciled with the Senate version.
Donahoe spoke at PostalVision 2020, a conference focused on
adapting the Postal Service as Americans increasingly send email
and pay bills online. He told the audience that the agency must
both cut costs and find new ways to expand its business.
For instance, the agency is looking at possible growth
opportunities in its package business, which has been a bright
spot in bleak financial quarters as users of sites such as
eBay.com ship goods via USPS. That could include delivering
packages at different times or expanding package delivery to
seven days a week, Donahoe said.