BRIEF-Boot Barn Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Postal Service is planning to drop Saturday delivery of first-class mail, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
The cash-strapped mail agency will still deliver packages, said the source, who is familiar with the matter but not authorized to speak on the record.
USPS spokesman Mark Saunders could not confirm the change, but said the agency would issue a news release on Wednesday.
* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Net 1 ueps technologies inc - net1 board statement on termination of blue label subscription agreement