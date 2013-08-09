WASHINGTON Aug 9 The U.S. Postal Service lost $740 million in its third quarter that ended June 30, as aggressive cost-cutting measures helped it narrow its losses, the agency said on Friday.

The mail carrier lost $5.2 billion during the same quarter last year.

The financially troubled Postal Service was also helped by a 8.8 percent increase in revenues from shipping packages and parcels as more Americans shop online and use the agency for deliveries.