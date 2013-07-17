By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON, July 17 The U.S. Postmaster General
on Wednesday renewed his plea for lawmakers to allow the
financially troubled Postal Service to switch to a five-day
delivery schedule for first-class mail and to implement other
overhauls needed to modify its outdated business model.
The Postal Service earlier this year pulled the plug on a
plan to end delivery of first-class mail on Saturdays, bowing to
pressure from lawmakers and industry groups to maintain a
six-day schedule.
"The Postal Service continues to face systemic financial
challenges because it has a business model that does not allow
it to adapt to changes in the marketplace and it does not have
the legal authority to make the fundamental changes that are
necessary to achieve long-term financial stability," Postmaster
General Patrick Donahoe told the House Oversight and Government
Reform Committee.
The Postal Service's financial troubles largely stem from a
2006 congressional mandate to prefund up to 75 years of its
future retirees' healthcare, and dwindling revenues as more
Americans use Internet and email to communicate rather than
buying stamps.
The mail carrier lost $16 billion last year.
Donahoe wants lawmakers to eliminate the retiree prefunding
requirement and allow the Postal Service to control its own
healthcare system. The mail carrier expects to default on its
next $5.6 billion payment to the Treasury for the future
retirees's healthcare fund due in September.
The semi-independent government agency relies on sales of
stamps and other products rather than taxpayer dollars to fund
its operations. Revenue from first-class mail, its most
profitable service, decreased by $198 million in the second
quarter of fiscal year 2013.
"We cannot pretend these marketplace changes aren't
happening or that they don't require us to make fundamental
changes to our business model." Donahoe said. "We need
legislation that, together with our planned changes, confidently
enables at least $20 billion in savings by 2016. If not, we go
over the edge."
The Postal Service's pleas for flexibility have so far
gained little traction as Congress has several times failed to
pass legislation allowing it to modify its operations.
"Ultimately, we've kicked the can down the road, first in
2006 by not doing enough and every year since," said Oversight
Committee Chairman Darrell Issa of California, a supporter of a
five-day mail delivery schedule.
"We in the House, we in the Senate must get together and we
must do it this year," Issa said about a Postal Service
overhaul.
But the Postal Service still faces a Congress that remains
gridlocked on reform and preoccupied with other legislative
priorities.
On Wednesday, Representative Elijah Cummings, the top
Democrat on the oversight committee, questioned Issa's push for
five-day delivery.
Instead, Cummings has introduced a bill that would create a
new position for a chief innovation officer to develop more
competitive products for the Postal Service.
It would also permit the Postal Service to provide
non-postal services, such as check-cashing, warehousing and
logistics and public Internet access as alternative ways to
raise revenues. Cummings' bill would also delay the next payment
into the healthcare prefund until 2017.
"If we reject extreme measures that harm postal workers,
increase the Postal Service's debt and destroy existing
services, I believe we can identify common-sense provisions that
provide common-ground solutions," Cummings said.