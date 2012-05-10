WASHINGTON May 10 The U.S. Postal Service said
its loss widened to $3.2 billion in the first three months of
2012 and repeated on Thursday its warning that it will likely
default on payments to the federal government unless Congress
passes legislation offering some relief.
The agency, which does not receive taxpayer funds and has
been losing billions each year as Americans communicate online,
said it lost $2.2 billion in the same period in 2011.
Much of the loss came from setting aside funds for future
retiree health benefits, which is required by law. Mail volume
fell 4.1 percent to 39.5 billion pieces from a year ago,
according to a statement.
"We are aggressively pursuing new revenue streams and
reducing costs in areas within our control," Postmaster General
Patrick Donahoe said in a statement. "These actions are not
enough to return the Postal Service to profitability."
The Postal Service said operating revenue was $16.2 billion,
down about $7 million from the same quarter of 2011. But
operating costs rose about 5 percent, in part because the agency
is setting aside more for the retiree health benefit payments
after failing to make last year's payment on time.
The agency also saw an 8.1 percent increase in
transportation expenses from a year earlier due to rising fuel
costs.
Shipping business continued to grow and revenues related to
shipping and packages rose 13 percent from the previous year,
USPS said.
But that growth could not outweigh losses in both
first-class and standard mail. The Postal Service said spending
by advertisers fell as businesses more selectively targeted
mailings or turned to electronic alternatives.
USPS Chief Financial Officer Joe Corbett warned that without
action from Congress the agency would likely default on the
retiree health payments due later this year and could fail to
make other payments to the federal government.
The agency wants Congress to eliminate the prefunding
payment, let it tap into a retirement fund surplus, end Saturday
mail delivery, and make other controversial changes.
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation last month that
would allow the Postal Service to use the retirement-fund
surplus to offer retirement incentives to workers and would
restructure the health benefits payments.
But the House of Representatives has yet to schedule a vote
on the legislation.
The Postal Service has attempted to make its own cost cuts
despite opposition from some lawmakers. The agency walked back
on a plan to close thousands of small facilities, announcing on
Wednesday it would instead reduce operating hours at 13,000
low-traffic post offices.