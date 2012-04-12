* USPS has more facilities, staff, equipment than needs-GAO
* Mail volumes down, automation improves efficiency-GAO
* GAO says "urgent need" for Congress to reform USPS
By Emily Stephenson
April 12 The U.S. Postal Service has more
mail-processing facilities, staff and equipment than it needs as
mail volumes drop, a government watchdog said in a report
calling on Congress to pass legislation that helps the agency
address its dire financial situation.
"It is now abundantly clear that the postal business model
must be fixed given the dramatic and estimated decline in
volume, particularly for First-Class Mail," the Government
Accountability Office said in the report published on Thursday.
"If Congress prefers to retain the current delivery service
standards and associated network, decisions will be needed about
how USPS's costs for providing these services will be paid."
The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer money to
fund its operations, has grappled with plummeting mail volumes
as consumers increasingly send e-mail and pay bills online. High
costs, including an annual payment to fund future retiree health
benefits, have weighed heavily on its finances.
The agency lost $5.1 billion in fiscal year 2011, and
officials say they need to cut annual costs by $20 billion by
2015.