* Postal Service had considered closing 3,600 post offices
* USPS says will keep locations open with shorter hours
* Donahoe says listened to customers in rural America
* USPS is losing billions of dollars per year
By Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, May 9 The U.S. Postal Service said
it is abandoning for now its plan to close thousands of post
offices in rural locations and will instead keep them operating
with shorter opening hours.
The cash-strapped agency faced significant backlash from
Congress and communities last summer when it began considering
about 3,600 post offices for closure this year.
Instead, now 13,000 post offices with low traffic will
shorten their operations to between two and six hours a day.
"We've listened to our customers in rural America and we've
heard them loud and clear - they want to keep their post offices
open," said Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe. "There's no plan
for closings at this point."
The Postal Service's decision to pull back on the
cost-cutting measure underscores how difficult it will be to
restructure the agency, which has been losing billions of
dollars each year as Americans increasingly communicate online.
Barring drastic changes, officials have said the mail agency
could face annual losses of $18 billion by 2015.
Donahoe estimated the plan announced on Wednesday would save
the Postal Service half a billion dollars annually, and would
not be completely implemented until September 2014.
The agency is now seeking regulatory approval for the new
strategy.
Lawmakers had criticized the agency for focusing on small,
money-losing post offices without considering factors such as
community impact or Internet access. A Reuters investigation
determined that about one-third of the post offices facing
closure were located in areas with limited or no wired
broadband.
The Postal Service has announced plans to contract with
local general stores to offer some postal services and to use
more rural letter carriers, who serve as a post office on
wheels, in areas where post offices close.
Communities can choose to use these "village post offices"
in conjunction with fewer hours at their post offices.
The Postal Service also said it was offering more than
21,000 postmasters a buy-out to retire from the service by the
end of July.