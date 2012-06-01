* House hoping for summer vote on Postal Service overhaul
* House negotiators now reaching out to rural lawmakers
* Worried about local postal facilities closing down
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, June 1 As the U.S. Postal Service
limps along, bleeding billions of dollars every financial
quarter, congressional leaders are looking to a group of
outspoken rural lawmakers for help with a dramatic restructuring
of the agency.
Rural Americans say they regard their local post offices as
the centers of their communities. With UPS and FedEx service
limited or more expensive in some areas, many rely on the Postal
Service to deliver medicines, while families need it to pay
bills and small businesses and craftsmen use it to ship goods to
customers.
The lawmakers representing these communities have fought
bitterly against plans to close more than 3,600 post offices,
end Saturday delivery and scale back overnight delivery - moves
that have been proposed to get the Postal Service on better
financial footing.
Now Republican backers of a controversial bill to overhaul
the Postal Service by creating oversight groups to close
facilities and cut costs are courting rural lawmakers in hopes
of getting a proposal voted on in the U.S. House of
Representatives this summer.
The timing is tricky. Members of Congress want legislation
to help the service avoid default on two payments totaling $11.1
billion to the federal government before the Nov. 6 presidential
and congressional elections, which could quiet talk that a
taxpayer bailout of the USPS could be needed.
But lawmakers in tough races, particularly in rural areas,
do not want to have to defend voting for legislation that could
lead to the closure of post offices in their districts.
"One of the worst things a member of Congress has to endure
is an onslaught of protest from people who don't want their
postal facility to close," said Representative Dennis Ross, a
Republican who co-sponsored the bill with Oversight Committee
Chairman Darrell Issa.
"We've got to go address small groups of members and address
any of their concerns," Ross said.
The Postal Service, which was established in 1775, is now
run as an independent government agency funded by sales of its
stamps and other products, rather than taxpayer money. It has
been struggling for years as consumers increasingly communicate
online rather than through the mail and as its cash has been
drained by massive payments for future retiree health benefits.
The service lost $5.1 billion in fiscal year 2011 and $3.2
billion in the first three months of 2012.
Rather than endorse legislation from the House or Senate,
USPS officials want their own plan that would allow them to cut
mail delivery from six days to five, make its own decisions on
branch closures, end the retiree health payment, and pull
employees out of federal healthcare programs and running their
own plan.
OVERHAUL STALLED
The Issa-Ross overhaul bill passed the House Oversight
Committee in October but has stalled while the House dealt with
other matters. A tentative schedule released by House
Republicans last week would have the full House vote on it
between the July 4 holiday and the August break.
Lawmakers from both parties said if the sponsors want their
bill to pass, they will have to work with rural members - many
of whom feel that Issa and Ross did not consider their concerns
before writing provisions to end Saturday delivery after six
months and create an oversight group to close post offices.
"Given the fact that there was no discussion to start with,
and a draft bill got written without any interaction with any
people whose districts would be severely impacted, it's about
time, isn't it?" said Representative Jo Ann Emerson, a
Republican who said her Missouri district's largest town has
about 35,000 people.
"I hear concerns from pharmaceutical companies because they
have mail-order drugs. Certainly the newspapers to our rural
communities, all of those newspapers get mailed ... it really
does change the way that we communicate with people," she said.
Rural lawmakers already have won some battles.
The Senate passed a bipartisan bill in April that would end
Saturday mail after two years and reduce the payments for future
retiree benefits. Its backers agreed to changes demanded by
members from rural states, such as blocking closure of rural
post offices that are more than 10 miles from another location.
The Postal Service later decided to reduce hours at some
post offices rather than close thousands of locations. A Reuters
investigation this year found that about one-third of the
offices expected to close were in communities with limited or no
wired broadband access. [ID:nL1E8G9C4Z, ID:nL2E8DDH6T]
Issa and Ross have begun negotiating changes to their bill,
announcing recently an amendment capping rural post office
closings that had been championed by Republican Representative
Adrian Smith, who heads a group of rural members.
An aide to Smith, whose district spans most of Nebraska,
said he would work with Issa and Ross as part of an informal
rural working group.
"Most rural members are concerned about arbitrary cuts which
won't yield savings," Smith said in a statement. "My goal is to
ensure reliable service standards are preserved and communities
are allowed participation."
BIPARTISAN WORK
Issa represents a California district that includes areas
not far from San Diego. Ross, whose Florida district covers
parts of the Tampa Bay area, some of which are rural, said he
has worked with Democrats and will reach out to lawmakers who
are concerned about the Postal Service eliminating union jobs.
Democratic Representative Peter Welch of largely rural
Vermont said the latest overtures marked a change from when many
rural lawmakers and Democrats felt their opinions were ignored.
"We've gone from basically no discussion and kind of a
stonewall situation to active discussion and emerging concern on
a bipartisan basis about preserving rural delivery," Welch said,
adding that discussions had not led to specific amendments.
"We want to maintain rural delivery. Most of us want
overnight delivery and six-day delivery, and we all support
giving the latitude for innovation which is necessary with the
Internet," he said. "We're clearly finding some unity of
interest, especially among rural members."
Some House lawmakers say the bill is so flawed they do not
expect to vote for it and are instead pushing for the Senate
version.
"Having ignored them up to now, the price they're paying is
they don't have the votes to bring the bill to the floor," said
Representative Gerry Connolly, a Democrat. "That kind of
approach is never going to get you bipartisan passage."
Connolly, whose district includes populous parts of northern
Virginia, said House Democrats have been meeting and have been
in discussions with Senate lawmakers. Many still want to try to
bring the Senate bill to a vote in the House.
Issa and Ross have maintained that the Senate bill does not
save enough money. In a statement after the bill passed, Issa
called it a "wholly unacceptable" plan and said it would only
give the Postal Service two more years rather than solve its
problems.
Senator Tom Carper, a Democrat from Delaware and one of the
bill's authors, has a tally on his website that counts how much
money the Postal Service has lost since the Senate bill passed.
It was about $911 million on Friday morning. ()