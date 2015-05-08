By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 Revenues from shipping and
package delivery services helped prop up the U.S. Postal
Service's finances in the second fiscal quarter of 2015, but the
agency continued bleeding money as mail volumes tumbled.
USPS reported on Friday that it posted a net loss of $1.5
billion in the quarter that runs from January to March, down
from the same period last year when it lost $1.9 billion.
The mail carrier, which saw a 2.1 percent decline in the
volumes of first-class and standard mail, has focused on
building its package delivery services to take advantage of the
growth in e-commerce.
That effort appears to be paying off as shipping and
package volumes rose 14.4 percent in the second quarter, leading
to a $223 million increase in operating revenues. That brought
the operation revenue to $16.9 billion.
First-class mail, USPS' most profitable product, has been on
a downward spiral as more people communicate and pay bills
electronically.
"Shipping and Package Services are a key business driver,
however, operating margins in this business are lower than in
mailing services," USPS Chief Financial Officer and Executive
Vice President Joseph Corbett said in a statement. "And, while
we're pleased to see a small increase in controllable income, to
improve our margins, we'll need to make investments in our
network infrastructure and delivery vehicles."
The Postal Service continues to struggle with a 2006
congressional mandate to prefund the healthcare of its future
retirees, causing it to default several times on the required
installments.
Without the retiree health benefit prefund requirement, the
agency said, its net loss would have been $44 million in the
second quarter.
The agency, which receives no tax dollars for its
operations, has sought congressional approval to modify its
business, including switching to a five-day delivery schedule,
cutting door-to-door delivery and allowing shipments of alcohol.
Lawmakers have so far failed to pass postal reform
legislation, with some from rural districts arguing that any
cuts to service would hurt their constituents.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Susan Heavey and Ted
Botha)