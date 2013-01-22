By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 22 The U.S. Postal Service's
watchdog is investigating the agency for runaway travel
expenses, a lingering problem for the cash-strapped mail carrier
even as it tries aggressively to cut costs.
A report from the Postal Service's Office of Inspector
General, released in September, found that the agency, which
lost almost $16 billion in last year, had overpaid more than $1
million in travel reimbursements to employees during an 18-month
period.
The report said the employees improperly claimed refunds or
used government-issued travel cards for personal expenses such
as hotel stays and purchasing gasoline, among other issues.
The Postal Service agreed to the watchdog's recommendations,
including better systems to monitor travel card activity and
better written expense policies, but the Office of Inspector
General is still probing the issue.
Office of Inspector General spokeswoman Agapi Doulaveris
said in an interview that she could not provide details on
whether the money had been recovered or any punitive or
corrective measures had been taken because the investigations
are still active.
In September, David Kosturko, a former Postal Service
executive, was convicted of defrauding the agency of more than
$17,000. According to a February 2011 report from the Office of
Inspector General, the Postal Service overpaid more than
$600,000 in travel costs as result of improper claims by
employees. In a 2009 report, the office said, employees
continued to make "imprudent and unnecessary purchases during a
time of severe economic uncertainty in the Postal Service."
The September report found that several employees booked two
tickets from the same destination, canceled the more expensive
one and took the cheaper flight, but claimed refunds for the
higher priced flights. Employees also canceled trips but still
collected refunds.
It also found that employees abused government-issued travel
cards with excessive cash advances and used the cards for
personal expenses, such as a hotel stay in Las Vegas.
Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said he could
not comment beyond the written response included in the
September report, in which the mail agency said it concurred
with some of the recommendations and planned to implement them
between November 2012 and January 2014.
While the amount of money involved may pale in comparison to
other government travel scandals, such as the General Services
Administration's opulent Las Vegas convention in 2010, the
Postal Service is unique for its financial woes.
The 238-year-old institution has been buckling under the
pressure of massive payments for future retiree benefits and
dwindling revenue as more people communicate by email.
Lat year the agency ran into its legal borrowing limit and
defaulted twice on required payments to the federal government.
It is aggressively trying to cut costs, but is banking on
Congress passing legislation to overhaul its operations and put
it on sounder financial footing.
So far, Congress, preoccupied by other priorities including
budget fights, has not been able to agree on measures such as
ending Saturday mail delivery and closing rural post offices
across the nation.
Representative Darrell Issa of California, the Republican
chairman of the House Oversight Committee and a leading voice on
Postal Service reform, said the agency needs to do more to get
its travel expense waste under control.
"USPS must take every action within its power to rein in
fraud and mismanagement within its travel system in order to cut
costs," Issa said in a statement to Reuters.