* USPS cooperating with government probe
* Former worker says came in contact with suspicious package
WASHINGTON May 14 The U.S. Postal Service said
it is cooperating with a U.S. government investigation into a
former postal worker's claim that he has been seriously ill for
more than a year after he says he came in contact with a
suspicious package at the Florida facility where he worked.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration last
month opened a probe into the incident in early 2011 involving
former Orlando sorting facility supervisor Jeffrey Lill, Michael
D'Aquino, a spokesman for OSHA's southeast regional office, said
on Monday.
Lill's claims came to light after a report by the Florida
Center for Investigative Reporting detailed his situation in
several newspapers, including The Miami Herald.
Lill told Reuters a wet package he handled indicated it was
sent from an address in Yemen to a local address in Orlando. He
has since experienced memory loss, chronic nausea, shaking and
other problems, but says the Postal Service has not told him
what chemicals he may have come into contact with.
"I just want to get better. I don't care about anyone
getting in trouble on their side," said Lill, who had to stop
working and, in September 2011, moved in with his mother, who
lives in a suburb of Rochester, New York.
In an interview, Lill's eyes appeared unfocused and he
occasionally seemed to be in pain. His hands curled inward, and
he scratched his forearms.
"The only thing I care about is them sending a piece of
paper that says 'Here's what was in the box, and here's what
your doctors need to run traces against, and it'll clear you up
and make you feel better,'" Lill said.
The Postal Service declined to comment beyond confirming
that it is participating in the OSHA investigation.
According to documents Lill's uncle provided to Reuters, an
attorney for the Postal Service has been in contact with Lill's
attorney.
That letter stated that the agency has records of a spill
that occurred at the Orlando facility on Feb. 2, 2011, in which
no injuries were reported.
The USPS attorney, Isabel M. Robison, wrote that the Postal
Service does not know of a spill on Feb. 4, 2011, the day Lill's
attorney said the incident occurred, ac cording to the document
viewed by Reuters.
The Postal Service and Lill's attorney and family offer
different accounts of the events in the documents, and many
details are still unclear.
For instance, a postal official wrote in a letter to Lill
that he continued to work for five months after the incident is
said to have occurred, and said there is no record that Lill
reported a work-related injury or illness.
Lill's mother, Janet Vieau, responded in a letter that he
did continue to work, then reported the illness to a supervisor
when his doctors began considering exposure to a toxic substance
as a potential source of his problems.
A spokesman for U.S. Representative Ann Marie Buerkle, who
represents the New York district that is now Lill's home, said
the congresswoman has been communicating with postal officials
to determine what happened.