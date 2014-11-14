WASHINGTON Nov 14 United States Postmaster
General, Patrick Donahoe, who has led the financially troubled
U.S. Postal Service for four years, is set to retire in February
2015, clearing the way for the service's first female postmaster
general.
The Postal Service Board of Governors, which made the
announcement Friday, said it had picked Megan Brennan, the
agency's chief operating officer, to be the 74th postmaster
general and chief executive.
Donahoe has worked for the Postal Service in different
positions for 39 years.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bernadette Baum)