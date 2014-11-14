(Adds details on Donahoe and Postal Service finances)
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Nov 14 United States Postmaster
General, Patrick Donahoe, who has led the financially troubled
U.S. Postal Service for four years, will retire in February,
paving the way for the service's first female postmaster
general.
Megan Brennan, a 28-year veteran who is the agency's chief
operating officer, will succeed Donahoe to become the 74th
postmaster general and chief executive, the Postal Service Board
of Governors said on Friday.
Donahoe has worked at the agency for 39 years, starting as a
clerk in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
He stepped into the top job in 2010 in the middle of the
financial crisis that hit the agency hard. While its finances
have improved recently, the agency has spent most of the last
six years in financial trouble as electronic bill payment and
communication have overshadowed the use of postal services.
The agency said separately on Friday it ended fiscal 2014
with a loss of 5.5 billion, following a $5-billion loss last
year. First class mail, the agency's most profitable product,
fell by 2.2 billion in 2014.
A 2006 Congressional mandate to prefund the healthcare of
its future retires has also taken a toll on the agency, causing
it to default several times on the required installments.
Donahoe has faced numerous calls for his resignation and has
butted heads with Congress as he attempted to overhaul the
agency and return it to profitability.
He led some drastic cost-cutting moves, including cutting
the postal workforce by about 220,000 people, eliminating some
delivery routes and consolidating processing centers, and has
attempted to eliminate Saturday delivery.
"Pat was the calm in the financial storm. He ignored the
naysayers and went forward with his team and built a
comprehensive plan for the future of the organization, made
tough decisions, and executed against those decisions,"
Mickey Barnett, chairman of the postal Board of Governors said
in a statement.
"Working for a brand that touches every citizen of this
great country every day has been a tremendous honor," Donahoe
said. "It's always difficult to walk away from something you
love and have a lot of passion for, but knowing that the
organization is moving forward with a strong plan and lot of
momentum makes it easier."
Brennan, who began at the service as a letter carrier in
1986 to later progress to management positions, became chief
operating officer in 2010.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bernadette Baum)