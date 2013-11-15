(Adds details on USPS finances, responses from lawmakers and
By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Postal Service
reported on Friday that it managed to slow the hemorrhaging of
cash in its latest fiscal year, but said a legislative fix is
still needed to put it on a sound financial footing.
The mail agency, which does not rely on taxpayer funds, said
its loss for the 2013 fiscal year narrowed to $5 billion from
nearly $16 billion in the prior year.
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said it benefited from growth
in its shipping and packages business as well as aggressive
cost-cutting that included a drastic reduction in employee
hours. But the agency is still struggling under the weight of
heavy mandatory payments into its future retirees' health fund,
which was mandated by Congress in 2006, as well as the continued
slide in first-class mail, its most profitable product.
"We've achieved some excellent results for the year in terms
of innovations, revenue gains and cost reductions, but without
major legislative changes we cannot overcome the limitations of
our inflexible business model," Postmaster General Patrick
Donahoe said in a statement.
The U.S. Postal Service has sought legislation that would
relieve the pressure of the retiree payments, shift to a
five-day mail delivery service, close some rural post offices
and allow it to modernize its business service offerings.
Lawmakers for years have failed to reach agreement, partly
because they are reluctant to see postal services rolled back in
their districts.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman
Darrell Issa, a California Republican, and postal subcommittee
Chairman Blake Farenthold, a Texas Republican, said in a joint
statement that USPS losses will continue unless Congress steps
in soon.
"Based on briefings the Committee has received from USPS,
this is likely the last year that ongoing cost-cutting measures
will generate significant savings," the lawmakers said. "There
is no doubt that mail delivery will be affected in the near
future without Congressional action to cut costs and restructure
USPS finances."
With few days left on the U.S. congressional calendar, it
was seen as unlikely that any bills addressing these issues will
pass by year-end.
REVENUE GROWTH
In the meantime, package services have remained a promising
business as more people shop online and need carriers to deliver
their goods. Package volumes grew by 210 million pieces this
year.
Earlier this week, the USPS announced a potentially
lucrative partnership with online retail giant Amazon.com Inc
to deliver packages on Sundays in some large cities,
including New York and San Francisco. Financial terms of the
deal were not disclosed.
The U.S. Postal Service has also entered an arrangement to
sell its services out of Staples Inc office supplies
retail stores.
The agency's operating revenues rose to $66 billion from
$65.2 billion last year, the first growth in revenue since 2008.
To cut costs, the agency reduced work hours by 12 million and
consolidated mail processing centers this year.
A plan to cut Saturday delivery of first-class mail was
defeated by Congress earlier this year.
Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of
Letter Carriers, said he was encouraged by the improvement in
the U.S. Postal Service's finances.
"With the economy gradually recovering from the recession,
the Postal Service has returned to operational profitability -
with an operating profit of $600 million delivering the mail
this fiscal year," he said.
Still, this was the USPS's seventh consecutive year of
losses as first-class mail volumes continued to tumble, with
more Americans communicating and paying bills electronically.
First-class mail, or stamped mail, fell by 2.8 billion pieces in
2013.
