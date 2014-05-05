BRIEF-International Healthway Corporation Limited requests for trading halt
Jan 24 International Healthway Corporation Limited :
WASHINGTON May 5 China has ended a ban on importing poultry and poultry products from Virginia that had been in place since 2007, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
The ban was imposed after a case of avian flu was identified in a single Virginia turkey flock during routine testing.
"China's reinstatement of Virginia as being eligible to export product is expected to further facilitate exports of U.S.-origin poultry and poultry products to China," USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a statement.
China is the third largest export market for U.S. poultry and products, importing $503.6 million worth in 2013.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Endo International Plc said on Monday it has reached a proposed settlement with U.S. antitrust regulators under which it will not pay rivals to delay the introduction of generic competitors to its medications.
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence