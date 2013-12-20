WASHINGTON Dec 20 U.S. poultry producers have
dramatically reduced the presence of harmful bacteria in poultry
meat, a trade group said on Friday in defending the food safety
record of the industry.
"The numbers tell us we're making tremendous progress," the
National Chicken Council said in a statement that described
poultry as overwhelmingly safe to eat. It pointed to steps taken
by producers and processors to reduce the presence of salmonella
bacteria, which can cause food-borne illness.
The trade group contested the conclusions of a Consumer
Reports nationwide sampling of raw chicken breasts for
potentially harmful types of bacteria, which was released on
Thursday.
Consumer Reports included three types of bacteria that the
government does not consider to be risky, and declared some
antibiotic-resistant bacteria to be "superbugs" when effective
medicines may still be available to fight them, the NCC said.
Prevalence of salmonella on chicken carcasses is down 55
percent in five years according to Agriculture Department tests,
said the group, and the latest USDA quarterly report said 2.6
percent of carcasses tested positive for the bacteria, well
within USDA targets.
Consumer Reports said half of its samples contained bacteria
resistant to three or more antibiotics and 11 percent contained
two types of bacteria with multi-drug resistance. Consumer
Reports said it tested for six types of potentially harmful
bacteria.
Also on Friday, the Organic Consumers Association said the
government should impose a mandatory ban on non-medical use of
antibiotics in livestock instead of its plan, announced this
month, for a three-year voluntary phase-down.
Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in the United
States. Americans are forecast to consume nearly 84 pounds per
person in 2014, compared to 53 lbs of pounds of beef and 48
pounds of pork.