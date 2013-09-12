* Findings come ahead of annual poverty report
* Poll: 20 percent of American adults have trouble affording
food
* More Americans could struggle in future -Gallup
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Four years after the
recession ended, one in five American adults are still
struggling to buy enough food, according to a survey released on
Thursday that underscored the unevenness of the U.S. economic
recovery.
Twenty percent of U.S. adults polled last month said that at
times in the past year they had not had enough money to buy
food for themselves or their family, according to Gallup's
findings.
That's nearly as many hungry Americans as in 2008, when the
nation was submerged in its deepest economic slump since the
Great Depression nearly 80 years earlier, the national polling
firm said.
"These findings suggest that the economic recovery may be
disproportionately benefiting upper-income Americans rather than
those who are struggling to fulfil their basic needs," it said.
With the future of the nation's food-stamp program in doubt
in Congress and continuing stagnant wages for U.S. workers, "It
is possible that even more Americans may struggle to afford food
in the immediate future," Gallup added.
Gallup found that Americans' overall access to basic
necessities such as food, housing and healthcare in August
continued at the near record lows that emerged during the
2007-2009 recession.
The survey comes ahead of the annual measure of income and
poverty from the U.S. Census Bureau to be released on Sept. 19.
Last week, the government's annual "Food Security" report
found that 14.5 percent of American households, or 17.6 million
families, "had difficulty at some time" in getting enough to eat
during 2012, meaning they ran out of food, didn't have money to
buy enough food, skipped meals or lost weight for lack of food.
That official food insecurity rate was essentially unchanged
since 2008, when the recession and rising unemployment drove up
the number of people short of food, the report from the
Agriculture Department showed. (For a Reuters graphic, see: link.reuters.com/pyv92v)
Against this backdrop, a federal program aimed at helping
Americans stave off hunger has become a political hostage in
Washington, where lawmakers are dueling over funding for the
food stamp effort amid a wider farm bill and a larger effort to
pass a government budget.
The Republican-led House of Representatives has vowed to cut
$40 billion from the program, formally named Supplemental
Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), an effort condemned by
Democrats, who control the Senate.
Negotiations over the farm bill and food stamps, the largest
U.S. anti-hunger program, could begin as soon as this month.
At latest count, nearly 48 million Americans, or 15 percent
of the population of 314 million, received food stamps,
according to USDA.
Gallup said it was likely that a variety of factors,
including depressed wages, were to blame for hunger. But it
added, "increasing wages alone, however, is not enough to
significantly increase the percentage of Americans who have the
ability to afford food."
Average hourly earnings bounced back in August after weak
readings in July, according to recent U.S. data that suggested
the economy was struggling to regain momentum.
The findings, which have a margin-of-error rate between 0.6
and 0.8 percentage points, were drawn from Gallup's monthly
well-being telephone survey of nearly 16,000 U.S. adults in
August.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Charles
Abbott; Editing by David Brunnstrom)